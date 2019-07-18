Technology News
  WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications

WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications

WABetaInfo has shared a photo of a push notification of an incoming voice message with a play button.

Updated: 18 July 2019 13:50 IST
WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is working to further enhance its notifications

Highlights
  • This feature was spotted in testing on the WhatsApp iOS app
  • Shared photo shows push notification of the audio with a play button
  • WABetaInfo says that the feature will arrive in the future

allows previewing photos and videos in notification, and now it is looking to let users to preview voice messages as well. There's no word on when this enhanced push notification feature will roll out to the stable version, but a fresh screenshot shared online gives us a glimpse of what it will look like when it arrives.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the new WhatsApp feature via Twitter. The tracker spotted this feature on iOS, and claims that it is still under development and will be available in the future. He suggests that WhatsApp will bring the ability to preview incoming voice messages on notification panel soon. The photo shows a voice message with the play button. There is no word on exactly when this feature will roll out in the stable version.

The tracker hints that the new feature may roll out with a major update with other features in the future. He also suggests that Dark Mode will arrive on iOS with the big iOS 13 update in September. He says that iOS users will get Dark Mode first, with Android users getting it later.

Coming back to notifications, WhatsApp recently added the ability to preview stickers directly in the Notification Centre on iPhones. Users can also long-press a WhatsApp notification to see the received stickers in their full size.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iPhone
WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications
