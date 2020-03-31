Technology News
  WhatsApp on iPhone Now Shows WhatsApp Contacts in Share Sheet Suggestions

WhatsApp on iPhone Now Shows WhatsApp Contacts in Share Sheet Suggestions

WhatsApp v2.20.40 for iPhone is now available to download via the App Store.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 31 March 2020 14:59 IST
WhatsApp on iPhone Now Shows WhatsApp Contacts in Share Sheet Suggestions

WhatsApp contact suggestions appear in a row at the top in share sheet window

Highlights
  • The convenient feature arrived with the WhatsApp v2.20.40 update
  • WhatsApp’s updated build is now available widely via stable channel
  • The app received the long-awaited dark mode earlier this month

WhatsApp has received a new update for its iPhone client that adds a convenient content sharing feature. The instant messaging app's new v2.20.40 build now shows WhatsApp contact suggestions directly in the share sheet menu. The neat little touch allows users to effortlessly share content with their WhatsApp contacts by tapping on any name in the list and hitting send. The update has been rolled out via the stable channel, and the new WhatsApp version is now available to iPhone users across the globe, including India.

Here's what the changelog of WhatsApp v2.20.40 on the App Store says:

On iOS 13, your WhatsApp contacts will now appear as suggestions in the share sheet when you share content from another app.

 

Earlier, the share sheet only had the WhatsApp icon that had to be tapped in order to open the app's sharing menu and send the content with contacts. Following the update, WhatsApp contacts now appear in a row at the top in the share sheet. All you have to do is just tap on the WhatsApp contact. For example, if you are sharing an image, just tap on a WhatsApp contact, and once you do that, it opens the native share window with the contact where you can crop/edit the photo and hit send.

The addition of automatic WhatsApp contact suggestions in iOS 13's share sheet is definitely a convenient addition. In case you are yet to receive the update, you can install the latest build of WhatsApp on your iPhone from the App Store here. Earlier this month, WhatsApp on iPhone received the highly awaited dark mode, after being available on the Android beta channel for quite some time.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Messenger
Microsoft Edge New Version Brings Vertical Tabs, Tracking Prevention: All You Need to Know

WhatsApp on iPhone Now Shows WhatsApp Contacts in Share Sheet Suggestions
Comment
 
 

