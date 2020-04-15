Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Adds New Context Menu, Removes Share Sheet Integration

WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Adds New Context Menu, Removes Share Sheet Integration

WhatsApp Beta update for iPhone brings back the context menu that was removed in a previous update.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 April 2020 18:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Adds New Context Menu, Removes Share Sheet Integration

Photo Credit: Wabetainfo

New WhatsApp context menu has an ‘Info’ option along with others

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Beta has been updated for iPhone users
  • It adds a new context menu
  • The WhatsApp Beta also removes the Share Sheet integration

WhatsApp has been working on improving functionality and adding features to the beta version of its app. Now, according to a report, the company has released a new update of WhatsApp beta for iPhone that adds a new ‘context menu' in chats. Notably, the new context menu was previously seen in one of the older versions of the app but was removed by WhatsApp for unknown reasons. The latest beta update brings it back with added ‘Info' option. Additionally, the Share sheet integration has been removed with the new update.

The latest update to WhatsApp beta for iPhone comes with version number 2.20.50.21, as reported by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. It brings a new context menu with added option for ‘Info'. The context menu pops up when you long press a message in a chat and it earlier included ‘Star', ‘Reply', ‘Forward', ‘Copy', and ‘Delete' options, but is now getting the ‘Info' option.

Notably, this new context menu option was part of an older update as well, but was removed by WhatsApp for unknown reasons. The new context menu is visible in both individual and group chats on WhatsApp beta 2.20.50.21 for iPhone

Coming to the Share sheet integration, this feature has been temporarily removed as stated in the report. The feature was brought in the previous 2.20.40 update but has now been removed because there was an issue causing the share screen to crash, the report adds. The Share sheet is essentially the menu that pops up when you try to share a file with someone. This menu shows the various platforms where the file can be shared, including WhatsApp. The feature, when it was present in a previous version, showed WhatsApp contact suggestions right in the Share Sheet itself.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta for iPhone
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro+ With 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Adds New Context Menu, Removes Share Sheet Integration
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  6. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  7. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  8. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  9. PM Modi Encourages Citizens to Download Aarogya Setu App
  10. PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode Launching Tomorrow: What We Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple-Google Alliance Welcomed by European Coronavirus App Platform
  2. Realme TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, 32-Inch Display Size Tipped
  3. Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'
  4. MIUI 12 User Interface Leaked Via Beta Version of Mi Settings App: Report
  5. Nokia 8 Sirocco Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  6. WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Adds New Context Menu, Removes Share Sheet Integration
  7. Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro+ With 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Zomato Starts Showing Body Temperature of Its Delivery Executives Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  9. Google Developing Its Own Mobile Chip for 2021 Pixel Phones: Report
  10. TikTok Flaw Allows Hackers to Put Fake Videos on Your Account: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com