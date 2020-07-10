Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Contacts Shortcut, Voice Over Improvements

WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Contacts Shortcut, Voice Over Improvements

WhatsApp is working on the ability to show contact shortcuts when in iPhone's Share Sheet menu.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 July 2020 11:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Contacts Shortcut, Voice Over Improvements

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp v2.20.80.22 beta for iPhone also brings general bug fixes

Highlights
  • WhatsApp new iPhone beta changes bubble colour to a different green shade
  • WhatsApp new iPhone beta changes bubble colour to a different green shade
  • The beta update also improves upon the voice over feature

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for iPhone users and it brings improvements to the work-in-progress Contacts Shortcut feature. It also brings some general bug fixes and Voice Over improvements as well. The bubble colour inside WhatsApp chats has also been tweaked to a different green shade. WhatsApp for iPhone beta tweaks essentially hint at what's coming in the future. The Facebook-owned app has been working on the ability to show contact shortcuts when in iPhone's Share Sheet menu for a while now. It has popped up in past updates as well, and now the latest beta suggests that more users will be able to see it.

Popular WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has published all of the new things that come with WhatsApp v2.20.80.22 beta for iPhone. With this update, a few more users are able to see contacts shortcuts in the iOS share sheet, after sending a message in a chat. The tracker says that it should work for users on iOS 13.6 beta. This feature shows small contact bubbles of frequent groups or people users share things with whenever you are trying to share something using iPhone's Share Sheet. It was first spotted in WhatsApp v2.20.70.19 beta for iPhone last month, wherein only a handful of users got it. But now, with this latest WhatsApp v2.20.80.22 beta for iPhone update, more users should see it in their iPhone Share Sheet. Android users seem to have this feature since a long time now.

The tracker notes that the latest beta also syncs WhatsApp contacts shortcut icon in the share sheet. If a contact changes his profile picture, users should see the most updated one in the share sheet. Apart from this, WhatsApp v2.20.70.22 beta for iPhone also brings improved support for Voice Over, in particular when you archive and unarchive a chat. Lastly, the latest iPhone beta replaces the old green bubble colour with a newer green shade. The difference is subtle, but a hardcore user may be able to tell the difference. The tracker says the update also implements some general bug fixes that will be also included in the stable WhatsApp v2.20.80 for iPhone update.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp beta for iPhone, Contacts Shortcut, Voice OVer Improvements
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
TikTok Corporate Structure Changes Being Evaluated by Parent ByteDance
Google Select Mississippi Site for First US Operations Centre

Related Stories

WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Contacts Shortcut, Voice Over Improvements
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  3. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  4. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  5. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
  6. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  7. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22
  8. Watch the ‘Dil Bechara’ Title Track With Sushant Singh Rajput
  9. Apple Releases iOS 14, iPadOS 14 First Public Beta Builds
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G Finally Returns to the Market After 4 Months on July 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony to Invest $250 Million in Epic Games for Minority Stake
  2. Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera With 8K Video Recording Support Launched, EOS R6 Debuts as Well
  3. Fortnite Creator Epic Games Gets $250 Million Investment From Sony
  4. Google’s New Nest Smart Speaker Revealed, Could Launch Soon
  5. Crash Bandicoot Comes to Mobiles With Endless Runner on iOS and Android
  6. Android 11 Will Not Come With Scrolling Screenshot Support, Google Reveals
  7. Realme X50 Pro 5G’s First Sale in Four Months to Take Place on July 13: Price in India, Specifications
  8. Dell XPS Desktop Refresh With 10th Generation Intel Processors, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs Launched
  9. ‘Dil Bechara’: Watch the Title Track Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput
  10. TikTok Says Removed Over 49 Million Videos in Second Half of 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com