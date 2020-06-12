Technology News
WhatsApp for iPhone to Get Redesigned Menu, Add Contact Shortcuts to iOS Share Sheet

A report notes that WhatsApp beta for iPhone users facing content sharing issues may not be able to see the contact shortcuts.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 June 2020 11:16 IST
WhatsApp for iPhone to Get Redesigned Menu, Add Contact Shortcuts to iOS Share Sheet

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for iPhone users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta update for iPhone bumps version to 2.20.70.19
  • The new redesigned menu works with iOS 12 and lower versions
  • WhatsApp contact shortcuts will now show up in iOS Share Sheet

WhatsApp for iPhone's latest beta update is here and it brings a few useful tweaks that will likely show up in stable version over the coming weeks. The beta versions essentially hint at what's coming in the future. With the new beta, WhatsApp contact shortcuts will appear in iPhone's Share Sheet menu, but a few users may not see them yet. These few users are said to include all those who are facing issues while sharing content from few apps since the last beta update for WhatsApp. The new WhatsApp beta version also packs a redesigned menu to emulate the one offered by iOS 13. This was reportedly done because the earlier menu used iOS 13 APIs, and it was not possible to add the same redesigned menu for users having a lower version than iOS 13.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has shared all the things that have arrived with latest WhatsApp v2.20.70.19 beta for iPhone. This version adds WhatsApp contact shortcuts in iPhone's Share Sheet menu. This feature shows small contact bubbles of frequent groups or people users share things with whenever you are trying to share something using iPhone's Share Sheet.

However, given that a few users are experiencing content sharing issues with the 2.20.70.18 and 2.20.70.19 beta updates, the tracker says that a lot of users may not be able to see these shortcuts yet. WhatsApp should roll out a fix for this soon.

Additionally, with the latest WhatsApp 2.20.70 beta for iPhone update, the instant messaging app has redesigned its menu, emulating the one available on iOS 13. The company had earlier introduced support for the official iOS 13 menu with WhatsApp v2.20.50.21 beta for iOS, but this menu uses iOS 13 APIs, and it was not possible to add the same redesigned menu for users having a lower version than iOS 13. To enable support for iOS 12 and versions below, the company introduced its own menu that looks similar to the one offered by iOS 13.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp for iOS, Contact Shortcut, Redesigned Menu
Poco F2 Pro to Get Android 11 Beta 1 Soon, Xiaomi Sub-Brand Reveals

Comment
 
 

