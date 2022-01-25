​​WhatsApp for iOS has been updated with the ability to let you pause and resume while recording voice messages. This comes as an extension to the recently introduced voice message preview feature that allows users to review their voice message recordings before sending them to contacts. The updated WhatsApp also brings support for Focus mode that is a part of iOS 15. The new features are currently available to select iPhone users, though they will roll out to all eligible consumers over the coming weeks.

Through the WhatsApp for iOS version 22.5.75, the instant messaging app has enabled iPhone users to pause and resume while recording voice messages. It essentially replaces the existing stop button that was introduced through the voice message preview feature in December with dynamic pause and resume buttons.

You can try out the new WhatsApp voice message experience by swiping up to lock your voice recording and then tapping the pause and resume buttons.

WhatsApp for iOS has updated the voice message recording experience with pause and resume buttons

The ability to pause voice message recordings was first spotted in October last year. It was, however, not available to WhatsApp users up until now.

It is also important to note that the updated experience is currently exclusive for iPhone owners as users on WhatsApp for Android are still not able to pause and resume their voice message recordings.

Gadgets 360 was able to notice that although the updated version of WhatsApp is currently available to select users, people on the earlier version have also started getting the new voice message recordings experience. This suggests that the change is rolling out from the server side.

By allowing users to pause and resume their voice message recordings, WhatsApp has taken another step to refine voice message experience on its app. The company owned by Facebook parent Meta previously brought features including playback speed and waveforms for voice messages to help users sending voice messages.

The second change that the updated WhatsApp for iOS brings to users is support for the Focus Mode. This will allow users to consider getting messages from selected users even when you don't want to be disturbed with regular notifications.

WhatsApp for iOS through the latest update has also started displaying group and profile photos alongside notifications each time when you get a new message. This is similar to how you are seeing profile photos of people sending you direct messages on Twitter. It was also spotted by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo just earlier this month. The feature is also limited to users on iOS 15 and later versions.

You can download the updated WhatsApp for iOS on your iPhone through the App Store. The app is compatible with devices running on iOS 10 and later. It is also 212.6MB in size.