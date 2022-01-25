Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for iOS Gets Ability to Pause Voice Message Recording, New Focus Mode

WhatsApp for iOS Gets Ability to Pause Voice Message Recording, New Focus Mode

WhatsApp for iOS version 22.5.75 has introduced the updated voice recording feature alongside support for Focus Mode.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 January 2022 19:40 IST
WhatsApp for iOS Gets Ability to Pause Voice Message Recording, New Focus Mode

WhatsApp for iOS received a new update with two major changes

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has added pause function for voice message recordings
  • It was spotted in the works last year
  • WhatsApp for iOS also started showing profile photos in notifications

​​WhatsApp for iOS has been updated with the ability to let you pause and resume while recording voice messages. This comes as an extension to the recently introduced voice message preview feature that allows users to review their voice message recordings before sending them to contacts. The updated WhatsApp also brings support for Focus mode that is a part of iOS 15. The new features are currently available to select iPhone users, though they will roll out to all eligible consumers over the coming weeks.

Through the WhatsApp for iOS version 22.5.75, the instant messaging app has enabled iPhone users to pause and resume while recording voice messages. It essentially replaces the existing stop button that was introduced through the voice message preview feature in December with dynamic pause and resume buttons.

You can try out the new WhatsApp voice message experience by swiping up to lock your voice recording and then tapping the pause and resume buttons.

whatsapp ios iphone voice message recording pause resume buttons gadgets 360 WhatsApp

WhatsApp for iOS has updated the voice message recording experience with pause and resume buttons

 

The ability to pause voice message recordings was first spotted in October last year. It was, however, not available to WhatsApp users up until now.

It is also important to note that the updated experience is currently exclusive for iPhone owners as users on WhatsApp for Android are still not able to pause and resume their voice message recordings.

Gadgets 360 was able to notice that although the updated version of WhatsApp is currently available to select users, people on the earlier version have also started getting the new voice message recordings experience. This suggests that the change is rolling out from the server side.

By allowing users to pause and resume their voice message recordings, WhatsApp has taken another step to refine voice message experience on its app. The company owned by Facebook parent Meta previously brought features including playback speed and waveforms for voice messages to help users sending voice messages.

The second change that the updated WhatsApp for iOS brings to users is support for the Focus Mode. This will allow users to consider getting messages from selected users even when you don't want to be disturbed with regular notifications.

WhatsApp for iOS through the latest update has also started displaying group and profile photos alongside notifications each time when you get a new message. This is similar to how you are seeing profile photos of people sending you direct messages on Twitter. It was also spotted by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo just earlier this month. The feature is also limited to users on iOS 15 and later versions.

You can download the updated WhatsApp for iOS on your iPhone through the App Store. The app is compatible with devices running on iOS 10 and later. It is also 212.6MB in size.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp voice message, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

WhatsApp for iOS Gets Ability to Pause Voice Message Recording, New Focus Mode
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  3. Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped, Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased
  4. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Renders Tip Colour Options
  5. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, AMOLED Display Goes Official
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Series to Sport Thinnest Bezels Ever Among Reno Phones
  7. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  9. Poco X4 5G Spotted on Certification Site, India Launch Expected Soon
  10. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for iOS Gets Ability to Pause Voice Message Recording, New Focus Mode
  2. Philips 2022 Audio Range With TWS Earphones, Sports Headphones, and Party Speakers Launched in India
  3. Poco X4 5G Listing Spotted on Certification Site, India Launch Expected Soon
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Price in India Tipped Via Retailer Listing Ahead of February 4 Launch
  5. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Adds Another 551 BTC to Surpass MicroStrategy's Accumulation
  6. HealthifyMe Updates VaccinateMe Platform With COVID-19 Booster Shot Booking, WhatsApp Reminder Feature
  7. Elon Musk's Tesla Set to Report Record Earnings; Cybertrucks, New Factories in Focus
  8. Xiaomi 12 Pro 'Derivative' Model Surfaces Online, May Come With Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  9. Shein Said to Revive Plan for New York Listing in 2022, Founder Considering Ways to Bypass Offshore IPO Rules
  10. Chip Shortage Study Details Set to Be Released by US Amid Funding Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.