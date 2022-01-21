WhatsApp for iOS may soon bring the ability to let users move their chat history from an Android device to an iPhone. At present, WhatsApp users on an iPhone are only able to migrate their chats from an existing iPhone handset and are not able to move their chat history from an Android device. Last year, the instant messaging app enabled its users on some Samsung and Google Pixel phones to transfer their chats from an iPhone.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS beta version 22.2.74 has carried references about the ability to import chat history from an Android device. A screenshot has been shared by the source that shows WhatsApp asking users for their permission to import chat history.

WhatsApp for iOS appears to be testing the importing chat history feature for moving chats from an Android device

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The new experience has not yet been made available to beta testers. It may, therefore, take some time to become a reality for end users.

In September last year, WhatsApp released beta version 2.21.20.11 for Android users that had suggested the option to move chat history to iOS from an Android device. A similar indication initially appeared on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.19.1 earlier that month.

Users may need to physically connect their Android phones with a new iOS device using a USB Type-C-to-Lightning cable to move chat history. The migration process may also require users to have installed Apple's Move to iOS app on their Android devices, WABetaInfo had suggested.

In August last year, WhatsApp introduced the chat transfer feature from iOS to select Samsung devices. It was expanded to Google Pixel devices in late October. The feature to migrate chats from iOS is also available to devices based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.