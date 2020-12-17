Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp to Start Offering Health Insurance, Micro Pension Products in India Soon

WhatsApp to Start Offering Health Insurance, Micro-Pension Products in India Soon

By the end of the year, WhatsApp is planning to start offering affordable health insurance coverage from SBI General.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 December 2020 16:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp to Start Offering Health Insurance, Micro-Pension Products in India Soon

WhatsApp is leveraging its strong presence in India to go beyond instant messaging

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is piloting health insurance and micro-pension offerings
  • The Facebook-owned platform already has a payments feature
  • WhatsApp may take on PhonePe and Google Pay with its new move

WhatsApp is planning to start rolling out health insurance and micro-pension offerings in India. India Head Abhijit Bose revealed WhatsApp's roadmap towards bringing “critical financial and livelihood services” to mobile users in the country at the Facebook Fuel for India event. The Facebook-owned company is working with SBI General to launch health insurance products, while HDFC Pension and Singapore-based firm PinBox Solutions are on board for offering micro-pension products. The new developments come alongside WhatsApp's digital payments venture – WhatsApp Pay.

By the end of the year, WhatsApp is set to start offering affordable health insurance coverage from SBI General, Bose said during his presentation at the virtual event. The executive also announced WhatsApp's partnership with HDFC Pension and PinBox Solutions to start piloting micro-pension products through the messaging app.

“These pilots, along with others in edtech and agritech to name a few, offer tremendous promise and would help support the government of India's priorities for a more digitised economy, especially for rural and underserved segments,” said Bose.

WhatsApp is aiming to become a competitive platform for insurance companies and firms offering micro-pension products and expand its footprint in the Indian financial sector with the new move. Bose also underlined that the messaging app will make it easier to bring health insurance and micro-pensions to Indian users — regardless of their location and income.

“We have designed specific products that will take care of healthcare needs in an affordable and hassle-free manner, and will be available through WhatsApp,” said Amar Joshi, Chief Business Officer, SBI General.

The massive user base of over 400 million people in the country is making WhatsApp attractive for insurance and pension providers in the country.

Sumit Shukla, CEO of HDFC Pension Management, said that WhatsApp was enabling digital and financial inclusion at an accelerated rate. “WhatsApp as a platform is multilingual, secure and is revolutionising the way financial services are accessed and facilitated in our country,” he said.

Alongside its piloting insurance and micro-pension services, WhatsApp is getting deeper into the Indian digital economy with its payments feature and the WhatsApp Business API. The ongoing developments are aimed to take on the likes of Google Pay, Alibaba-backed Paytm, and Flipkart-owned PhonePe.

Just after WhatsApp made its plans public for offering insurance products, PhonePe claimed that it processed over 11 million insurance premiums through its platform in the past one year. The digital payments platform offers the option to pay insurance premiums for over 30 insurers. It said that 80 percent of the total premiums during the year came from users in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Insurance, WhatsApp Pensions, WhatsApp, Facebook, PhonePe
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 Wired Gaming Headphones With 52mm Drivers Launched in India
WhatsApp to Start Offering Health Insurance, Micro-Pension Products in India Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Launches First QLED Mi TV Model in India, With Dolby Vision HDR
  3. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Series, and More Get Anniversary Discounts
  4. Google Faces Lawsuit in US Over 'Anti-Competitive' Online Ad Sales
  5. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  6. PUBG Mobile India Has Not Received MeitY’s Nod: RTI Responses Reveal
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  8. Samsung Galaxy A72 Alleged Renders Show 6.7-Inch Display, Glastic Build
  9. Asus Brings More ZenBook, VivoBook Models With Tiger Lake CPUs to India
  10. Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Qualcomm Partnership for Project Treble Promises to Support 4 Android OS Versions, on Upcoming Snapdragon Phones
  2. China to Share Moon Samples Brought to Earth by Chang’e 5 Probe With Other Countries
  3. Bitcoin Peaks Past $23,000, Spurred by Surging Investor Interest
  4. WhatsApp to Start Offering Health Insurance, Micro-Pension Products in India Soon
  5. Soundcore Strike 1, Soundcore Strike 3 Wired Gaming Headphones With 52mm Drivers Launched in India
  6. Google Photos Adds Maps Timeline Feature to Show Pictures Taken on Routes During Trips
  7. Google Assistant Driving Mode Rollout Expands, a Substitute for Android Auto
  8. Asus ZenBook, Asus VivoBook Models With 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India
  9. The Grand Tour Madagascar Special Released a Day Early on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Intel Optane Memory H20, SSD 670p, Data Centre SSDs Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com