Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Says Government Exceeded Powers With Encryption Breaking Rule

WhatsApp Says Government Exceeded Powers With Encryption-Breaking Rule

WhatsApp’s court filing shows it has taken a firmer stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2021 10:20 IST
WhatsApp Says Government Exceeded Powers With Encryption-Breaking Rule

Whatsapp argued not aware of any other country that compels companies to change its systems

Highlights
  • WhatsApp counts India as its biggest market
  • WhatsApp did not comment on its court filing
  • The case will likely be heard in the coming days

India's government exceeded its legal powers by enacting rules that companies such as WhatsApp say will force them to break end-to-end message encryption, the messaging app owned by Facebook argued in a court filing seen by Reuters.

WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in a Delhi court against the government to quash a provision of a new regulation that mandates companies to divulge the "first originator of information", arguing in favour of protecting privacy.

In a statement on Wednesday, WhatsApp said it would engage with the Indian government to find "practical solutions" and protect users, but its court filing shows it has taken a firmer stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

The rule drafted by PM Modi's IT ministry will lead to a "dangerous invasion of privacy" and was "unconstitutional", WhatsApp argued in the 224-page court filing dated May 25, which has been seen by Reuters but is not public.

WhatsApp said the government's new regulation exceeds the scope of its rule-making powers under Indian law, adding that it was a well-settled point that only parliament, not the federal government, could undertake essential legislative functions.

"To satisfy the legality requirement, there must be a valid law allowing for the invasion of privacy," said WhatsApp's petition, which was signed by its counsel Brian Hennessy.

In a statement, Prime Minister Modi's government said the rules were as per the law of the land and WhatsApp's filing was "unfortunate".

The WhatsApp lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between PM Modi's government and tech giants including Facebook, Google's parent Alphabet, and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.

"The battle lines are drawn. The intersection of big tech, democratic values and government control will finally decide the fate of social media in India," said Kaushik Moitra, a partner at Indian law firm Bharucha & Partners.

'Chills even lawful speech'

In a sign of the tension with social media companies, Indian police visited Twitter's offices this week. The micro-blogging service had labelled posts by a spokesman for India's dominant party and others as containing "manipulated media" after complaints that some content was fake.

New Delhi has also pressed tech companies to remove what it has described as misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging India, and some criticism of the government's response to the crisis, which is claiming thousands of lives daily.

WhatsApp, which counts India as its biggest market with more than 500 million users, did not comment on its court filing. The case will likely be heard in the coming days.

An Indian government source told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that WhatsApp could find a way to track originators of disinformation without breaking encryption. WhatsApp court filing shows it disagrees, saying that was not possible.

Urging the court to classify the new rule as illegal, the US firm also made the argument that it was not aware of any other country that compels companies such as WhatsApp to change its systems so it can identify the originator of a message.

It said revealing an originator could put reporters investigating unpopular issues, or activists advocating for certain policies, at risk of a backlash.

"(The rule) violates the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, as it chills even lawful speech," WhatsApp said in its filing.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, COVID 19
Digital Rules: IT Ministry Asks Social Media Platforms for Compliance Status, Contact Details of Officers

Related Stories

WhatsApp Says Government Exceeded Powers With Encryption-Breaking Rule
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  2. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  3. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  4. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  5. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Series Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch
  7. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  10. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Reportedly Won’t Get Always-on Display Feature
  2. Scientists Find the Maximum Limits of Human Life Through Study of Blood Markers
  3. RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 Laptops Get Ryzen Edition Versions
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event, Expected to Take Place in June
  5. Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demands to Post 512 Percent Q4 Profit Growth
  6. Dell Launches New Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex Range in India
  7. Xbox, Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Set for June 13
  8. Xiaomi Fills Market Gap Left by Huawei as Revenue Surges 55 Percent in Q1 2021
  9. Cryptocurrency Prices Turn Choppy as Bounce Momentum Ebbs
  10. Lockheed Martin And General Motors Join Hands To Develop Rover For NASA's Artemis Missions To Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com