Technology News

WhatsApp India Chief Says Will Do More to Limit Viral Content

, 13 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp India Chief Says Will Do More to Limit Viral Content

Highlights

  • We have taken several measures to limit the spread fake news: WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp is hiring a full country team based in Gurugram
  • India is WhatsApp's biggest market in the world

WhatsApp has taken several measures to limit the spread of misinformation and fake news on its platform in India but there is more to do to fully secure the platform, the company's India head Abhijit Bose said on Wednesday.

In his first statement after taking over as head of India operations of the Facebook-owned messaging platform early this year, Bose said the company strongly believes that private messaging is fundamental to safety.

"We're pleased that the recent changes we've made to limit viral content and educate users is having an impact. This work is never done - there is more that we can and will do," noted Bose who is hiring the first full country team outside of California which will be based in Gurugram.

"I am going to be listening closely and learning in the months to come, and I look forward to working with stakeholders here in India on our common safety goals," added Bose.

With over 200 million monthly active users, India is WhatsApp's biggest market in the world. Globally, the platform has over 1.5 billion users.

Facing flak from the government over dozens of lynching incidents in the country last year which were linked to rumours spread on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging service introduced several new measures, including limiting the number of messages that a user can forward to five and appointing a grievance officer for the country.

"One of the most exciting features we're building is WhatsApp Payments. Leveraging services from the 'India Stack' such as UPI (Unified Payments Interface), we're making it possible for people to easily transfer money to each other or their favourite merchants," informed Bose.

WhatsApp Payments, stuck owing to India's demand to store data locally, has not gone beyond the beta testing it did with nearly one million users last year.

"When opened up to WhatsApp users across India, Payments will accelerate financial inclusion and remove barriers for people who want to actively participate in the new digital economy," Bose noted.

A recent WhatsApp research has revealed that 70 percent of small businesses have built their business on the platform and 77 percent said they have been able to hire more employees due to growth since joining WhatsApp.

"I'm excited about what the future holds for India and humbled by the potential WhatsApp has to help hundreds of millions of people and businesses across the country connect and prosper," said Bose.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Abhijit Bose
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Gaming Performance Review
Elon Musk's Defence of His Tesla Tweet Will Get US SEC Response
Pricee
WhatsApp India Chief Says Will Do More to Limit Viral Content
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  3. WhatsApp India Chief Says Will Do More to Limit Viral Content
  4. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
  5. Google Brings YouTube Music, Premium Subscription Services to India
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Leaked
  8. Samsung Takes on Xiaomi With Online-Only 4K UHD TVs Starting at Rs. 41,990
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Out Now: Here's What's New
  10. WhatsApp Temporarily Banning Users of Third-Party WhatsApp Apps
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.