Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Begins Testing In App Support Chat on iOS, Android Beta Versions

WhatsApp Begins Testing In-App Support Chat on iOS, Android Beta Versions

WhatsApp has also rolled out animated heart emoji on the latest beta for iOS.

By David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2022 11:04 IST
WhatsApp Begins Testing In-App Support Chat on iOS, Android Beta Versions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dima Solomin

WhatsApp briefly introduced a similar in-app support chat feature last year

Highlights
  • WhatsApp allows users to reach out for support inside the app
  • WhatsApp only messages users from its verified account
  • Animated heart emoji were previously spotted on WhatsApp in 2021

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to contact and receive support within a WhatsApp chat. The encrypted messaging service had introduced a similar feature for some beta testers on iOS and Android smartphones in March 2021, but it was eventually discontinued. WhatsApp beta testers on both platforms are now seeing the option to get support from the service via in-app chat again, suggesting that the feature could roll out to more users in the future. WhatsApp is also testing new animations for heart emoji on the latest iOS beta version.

The feature to provide in-app support for users was spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, on version 2.22.3.5 of WhatsApp for Android and version 22.2.72 of WhatsApp for iOS. Contacting the Meta-owned service by visiting Settings > Help > Contact us now displays a message to beta testers on both platforms that states: “We will respond to you in a WhatsApp chat.” WhatsApp contacts users via in-app messaging through its verified account, which carries a green tick mark to prove the message is actually from WhatsApp.

whatsapp in app support wabetainfo whatsapp

The in-app support feature informing users WhatsApp will respond in a chat.
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Reaching out to WhatsApp will also send technical and diagnostic information including the model number and settings on the device WhatsApp is installed on. The information is used to help diagnose an issue, and users can opt out of sharing these details with the messaging service. According to the feature tracker, this includes your network connection details (4G LTE, 5G or Wi-Fi) as well as the version of WhatsApp and your model number.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has begun testing new animations for heart emoji on the messaging app, which was previously spotted a month ago by WABetaInfo. Previously, a single red heart emoji would display in animated form for both sender and recipient, but the service is now testing the ability to animate other heart emoji on beta version 22.2.72 of WhatsApp for iOS. There is currently no word on when the feature will make its way to Android beta testers, or when WhatsApp will eventually roll out animated heart emoji to all users on the stable channel.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on new notification settings on iOS, which would allow users to manage notification sounds and choose which notifications they want to receive. Similarly, WhatsApp will also show users details of message reactions in an upcoming version of the app. The instant messaging service is also working on improving its inbuilt drawing tools for images and videos, including new pencil tools. The service is also working on a blur image tool that could be released at a future date.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Support, Emoji, Animated Emoji, WhatsApp Emoji
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Tether, Neo See Gains as Market Movement Hits Most Cryptocurrencies, Even Bitcoin
Alibaba Cloud Unit Said to Be Examined by US for National Security Risks

Related Stories

WhatsApp Begins Testing In-App Support Chat on iOS, Android Beta Versions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  3. Logitech Pen Military-Grade Durable Chromebook Stylus Launched for Students
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  6. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  8. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Sites Said to Still Be Vulnerable; Company Says 'Access Secured'
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 50,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week
  2. Apple Sued by Ericsson Again Over 5G Patent Licensing for iPhone
  3. Gehraiyaan Trailer Release Date Set for January 20
  4. Alibaba Cloud Unit Said to Be Examined by US for National Security Risks
  5. WhatsApp Begins Testing In-App Support Chat on iOS, Android Beta Versions
  6. Tether, Neo See Gains as Market Movement Hits Most Cryptocurrencies, Even Bitcoin
  7. Microsoft Deal to Deliver $390 Million Payday for Activision Blizzard's Embattled CEO Bobby Kotick
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. AT&T, Verizon Pause 5G Rollout Near US Airports to Avoid Flight Disruptions
  10. Air India Curtails US Operations in View of Deployment of 5G Communications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com