WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to send images without compressing them too much. The new feature is still under development and hasn't been enabled for beta testing users. This is in addition to video quality settings, that will also enable users to send videos on WhatsApp with minimum compression. Currently WhatsApp doesn't allow that, and it automatically compresses images and videos to fit its capped limit. This comes as WhatsApp is reportedly readying the public testing for one of its most anticipated feature – multi-device support.

Features tracker WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.14.16 has been released and a little code digging confirms that the instant messaging platform is working on enabling users to share images in best quality. Currently, the maximum file size allowed on WhatsApp for all media — be it photos, videos or voice messages — is 16MB on all platforms. On most phones, this will equal from about 90 seconds to 3 minutes of video, WhatsApp says.

This limit cap forces compression of media automatically, while sending it over on WhatsApp. The latest beta suggests that WhatsApp is working on a way to rectify that. It is looking to add an option in Settings wherein users can enable better photo quality for sending images. The option will allow for users to choose from three options – Auto, Best Quality, Data Saver.

The Auto option allows WhatsApp to detect what is the best compression algorithm for specific images. The best quality option will send the image using the best quality available. There is also a data saver option that compresses the image to a considerable extent in order to save data.

There is no clarity on when this feature will roll out for beta testers as it is still under development. This means that users will not be able to see it, even if they are on WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.14.16. As mentioned, WhatsApp is working on a similar setting option for sending videos as well.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is working on bringing multi-device support soon. The feature will reportedly roll out for public beta testing soon. This will allow users to log in with the same account on up to four devices simultaneously.