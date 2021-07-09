Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Testing Image Quality Settings to Help Users Send Photos Without Compressing Much

WhatsApp Testing Image Quality Settings to Help Users Send Photos Without Compressing Much

WhatsApp is reportedly also working on bringing video quality settings.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 July 2021 12:52 IST
WhatsApp Testing Image Quality Settings to Help Users Send Photos Without Compressing Much

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.14.16 has been released

Highlights
  • WhatsApp current media size limit is 16MB
  • WhatsApp is planning to enable ability to send better quality images
  • Photo settings will offer three options – Auto, Best Quality, Data Saver

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to send images without compressing them too much. The new feature is still under development and hasn't been enabled for beta testing users. This is in addition to video quality settings, that will also enable users to send videos on WhatsApp with minimum compression. Currently WhatsApp doesn't allow that, and it automatically compresses images and videos to fit its capped limit. This comes as WhatsApp is reportedly readying the public testing for one of its most anticipated feature – multi-device support.

Features tracker WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.14.16 has been released and a little code digging confirms that the instant messaging platform is working on enabling users to share images in best quality. Currently, the maximum file size allowed on WhatsApp for all media — be it photos, videos or voice messages — is 16MB on all platforms. On most phones, this will equal from about 90 seconds to 3 minutes of video, WhatsApp says.

This limit cap forces compression of media automatically, while sending it over on WhatsApp. The latest beta suggests that WhatsApp is working on a way to rectify that. It is looking to add an option in Settings wherein users can enable better photo quality for sending images. The option will allow for users to choose from three options – Auto, Best Quality, Data Saver.

The Auto option allows WhatsApp to detect what is the best compression algorithm for specific images. The best quality option will send the image using the best quality available. There is also a data saver option that compresses the image to a considerable extent in order to save data.

There is no clarity on when this feature will roll out for beta testers as it is still under development. This means that users will not be able to see it, even if they are on WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.14.16. As mentioned, WhatsApp is working on a similar setting option for sending videos as well.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is working on bringing multi-device support soon. The feature will reportedly roll out for public beta testing soon. This will allow users to log in with the same account on up to four devices simultaneously.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Andriod, WhatsApp Image Quality
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy F02s, Samsung Galaxy M02s, and Samsung Galaxy A12 Prices in India Increased

Related Stories

WhatsApp Testing Image Quality Settings to Help Users Send Photos Without Compressing Much
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Pirated on Torrents Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  4. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  7. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  9. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  10. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Expected Release Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Launches ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’ in Partnership With Asus: Price, Specifications
  2. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Might Be October 6
  3. Google Chrome OS Update Pulled for Causing Performance Issues, Leaves Another Problem in Its Wake: Report
  4. NASA Shares Photos of Final Mission Launch of Its Space Shuttle Programme From a Decade Ago
  5. WhatsApp Testing Image Quality Settings to Help Users Send Photos Without Compressing Much
  6. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Samsung Galaxy M02s, and Samsung Galaxy A12 Prices in India Increased
  7. Black Widow Pirated on Torrents Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  8. Asus Partners With Flipkart to Launch New Category of Products on July 15, Chromebooks Expected
  9. WhatsApp to Delhi High Court: Updated Privacy Policy on Hold — Everything You Need to Know
  10. Mi 67W Charger With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support Launching on July 12, Xiaomi Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com