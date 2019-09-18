WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to hide muted status updates in the latest Android beta. The feature was spotted to be under development a few months ago, and now the feature is being enabled for testing. The Hide Muted Status Updates feature brings the ability to completely vanish all traces of muted updates from the WhatsApp Status section. Currently, the muted status updates show up at the end of the scroll, but this new feature will hide that section completely.

The update was spotted by a user in WhatsApp latest beta version 2.19.260, and we can also see it on the same version. Tracker WABetaInfo confirms that "WhatsApp is starting to roll out the possibility to hide muted status updates" but it could be a while before all beta users are able to see it. Of course, you will have to be a part of the WhatsApp Google Play beta programme to be able to see it. Alternatively, you can even download the latest version via APK Mirror.

This feature was first spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.19.183 in June. Once this feature is enabled, all Muted Updates are automatically hidden. There is a down arrow visible on the Muted Updates tab, and by pressing it, you can show the Muted Updates. The arrow, now in an up position, can be tapped again to hide updates once more. WhatsApp was recently reported to be testing a new audio playback feature in notifications for a few iOS users. The audio playback seems to be working for voice playback and audio files as well.