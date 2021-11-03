WhatsApp has introduced a new 'Happy Diwali' sticker pack to help users send greetings during the festival season. This sticker pack is available for both Android and iOS users and can be downloaded for free from the default sticker tray. It has been a while since WhatsApp introduced stickers on its platform and the instant messaging app often brings stickers during big festivals and occasions to enable users with relevant animated messages. The sticker option can be found by clicking on the smiley icon in the chat bar.
To add to the festive cheer and make the exchange of messages more expressive, emotive and fun, WhatsApp has curated a fun and colourful Diwali sticker pack. This sticker pack has relevant stickers designed just for the festival of light, and it can be found easily in the default sticker tray. Of course, it may be a while before it shows up in your tray so if you can't see it, try to check if an update is pending. In any case, all users should get the sticker pack in a few days. If you cannot wait, click on this link to download the ‘Happy Diwali' sticker pack. The sticker pack has been created by Sumouli Dutta and its description reads, “Light up your conversations with this festive sticker pack.” Follow the simple steps mentioned below to find, add, and share Diwali stickers on WhatsApp.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement