Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Brings New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack for Android, iOS Users: How to Download and Use

WhatsApp Brings New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack for Android, iOS Users: How to Download and Use

WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack named ‘Happy Diwali’.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 November 2021 16:27 IST
WhatsApp Brings New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack for Android, iOS Users: How to Download and Use

WhatsApp Happy Diwali sticker pack can be found in the sticker tray

Highlights
  • WhatsApp supports stickers since a long time on its platform
  • WhatsApp new sticker pack offers unique greetings for the festival
  • These stickers are free to download for both Android and iOS users

WhatsApp has introduced a new 'Happy Diwali' sticker pack to help users send greetings during the festival season. This sticker pack is available for both Android and iOS users and can be downloaded for free from the default sticker tray. It has been a while since WhatsApp introduced stickers on its platform and the instant messaging app often brings stickers during big festivals and occasions to enable users with relevant animated messages. The sticker option can be found by clicking on the smiley icon in the chat bar.

How to download and share Diwali stickers on WhatsApp

To add to the festive cheer and make the exchange of messages more expressive, emotive and fun, WhatsApp has curated a fun and colourful Diwali sticker pack. This sticker pack has relevant stickers designed just for the festival of light, and it can be found easily in the default sticker tray. Of course, it may be a while before it shows up in your tray so if you can't see it, try to check if an update is pending. In any case, all users should get the sticker pack in a few days. If you cannot wait, click on this link to download the ‘Happy Diwali' sticker pack. The sticker pack has been created by Sumouli Dutta and its description reads, “Light up your conversations with this festive sticker pack.” Follow the simple steps mentioned below to find, add, and share Diwali stickers on WhatsApp.

  1. Open a WhatsApp chat where you want to send the sticker.
  2. Click on the smiley icon in the chat bar. Choose the sticker icon from the bottom of the emoji board. (for iOS this is located on the right side of the text bar. For Android, the stickers icon is next to the GIF option) .
  3. Next, tap the ‘plus' icon and look for the Happy Diwali sticker pack. If you can't find it, download it via this link. Select the Happy Diwali sticker pack and click on download.
  4. Once done head back to your chat. The sticker pack will now show up in your sticker board, and you can add these stickers to any chat you wish.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Diwalli Sticker Pack, WhatsApp Stickers
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Ubisoft Plans on Introducing Play-to-Earn Blockchain Element to Games Soon

Related Stories

WhatsApp Brings New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack for Android, iOS Users: How to Download and Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  3. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  4. JioPhone Next Has Preloaded Device Lock 'Feature' to Address EMI Defaults
  5. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  6. Amazon Announces Alexa Users Will No Longer Enjoy Email Access
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Said to Be Rebranded as Xiaomi 11i for India
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  9. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Reports
  10. Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked, May Come With Dual Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 US Vehicles Over FSD Bug That Causes False Collision Warning
  2. ESA Announces Satellite Constellation to Precisely Detect Man-Made Greenhouse Gas Emission Sources
  3. WhatsApp Brings New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack for Android, iOS Users: How to Download and Use
  4. Ubisoft Plans on Introducing Play-to-Earn Blockchain Element to Games Soon
  5. Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones With Snapdragon 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch Soon
  6. JioPhone Next Comes Preloaded With Device Lock 'Feature' to Avoid Payment Defaults
  7. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, an AR Game From Pokemon Go Makers, Is Shutting Down on January 31
  8. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Singapore Plans to Become Magnet for Crypto Activities, Government Mulls Regulating Crypto Space
  10. Lenovo Launches 4 New Yoga-Series Laptops With Windows 11 Alongside Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, Tianjiao Pad Tablets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com