WhatsApp has introduced a new 'Happy Diwali' sticker pack to help users send greetings during the festival season. This sticker pack is available for both Android and iOS users and can be downloaded for free from the default sticker tray. It has been a while since WhatsApp introduced stickers on its platform and the instant messaging app often brings stickers during big festivals and occasions to enable users with relevant animated messages. The sticker option can be found by clicking on the smiley icon in the chat bar.

How to download and share Diwali stickers on WhatsApp To add to the festive cheer and make the exchange of messages more expressive, emotive and fun, WhatsApp has curated a fun and colourful Diwali sticker pack. This sticker pack has relevant stickers designed just for the festival of light, and it can be found easily in the default sticker tray. Of course, it may be a while before it shows up in your tray so if you can't see it, try to check if an update is pending. In any case, all users should get the sticker pack in a few days. If you cannot wait, click on this link to download the ‘Happy Diwali' sticker pack. The sticker pack has been created by Sumouli Dutta and its description reads, “Light up your conversations with this festive sticker pack.” Follow the simple steps mentioned below to find, add, and share Diwali stickers on WhatsApp. Open a WhatsApp chat where you want to send the sticker. Click on the smiley icon in the chat bar. Choose the sticker icon from the bottom of the emoji board. (for iOS this is located on the right side of the text bar. For Android, the stickers icon is next to the GIF option) . plus' icon and look for the Happy Diwali sticker pack. If you can't find it, download it via download. Next, tap the ‘' icon and look for the Happy Diwali sticker pack. If you can't find it, download it via this link . Select the Happy Diwali sticker pack and click on Once done head back to your chat. The sticker pack will now show up in your sticker board, and you can add these stickers to any chat you wish.