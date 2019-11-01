Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Responds to Government Statement, Says Committed to Protection of User Messages

WhatsApp Responds to Government Statement, Says Committed to Protection of User Messages

WhatsApp said it is committed to the protection of all user messages.

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 16:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Responds to Government Statement, Says Committed to Protection of User Messages

WhatsApp's video calling system was allegedly exploited by Pegasus tool

Highlights
  • WhatsApp in a statement said it is "concerned at the breach of privacy"
  • It comes as first official reaction post the snooping controversy emerged
  • Home Ministry issued a separate statement on the WhatsApp controversy

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Friday said it agreed with the strong statement made by the Indian government about the need to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indian citizens.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday that the government "is concerned at the breach of privacy of citizens of India on the messaging platform WhatsApp".

In the first official reaction, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, "We agree with the government of India's strong statement about the need to safeguard the privacy of all Indian citizens. That is why we've taken this strong action to hold cyber attackers accountable and why WhatsApp is so committed to the protection of all user messages through the product we provide."

The Home Ministry issued a separate statement on the WhatsApp controversy, saying the government "is committed to protect the fundamental rights of citizens, including the right of privacy and will take strict action against any intermediary responsible for breach of privacy".

WhatsApp snooping of human rights activists and journalists in India via an Israeli spyware called Pegasus has snowballed into a major political controversy.

Pegasus allegedly exploited WhatsApp's video calling system with installing the spyware via giving missed calls to snoop on 1,400 select users globally, including nearly 30-40 people in India.

The NSO Group limits sales of Pegasus to state intelligence agencies and others. The software has the ability to collect intimate data from a target device. Pegasus spyware can be installed on devices as "exploit links".

The Indian government has denied purchasing or planning to buy Pegasus from NSO Group.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp hack, WhatsApp, Pegasus, NSO Group, IT Ministry
Instagram Celebrates Indian Creators, Authenticity With New Programme and Content Series
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Responds to Government Statement, Says Committed to Protection of User Messages
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  2. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Leaked in Multiple Ahead of Launch
  4. WhatsApp Brings Fingerprint Lock Feature to Android, Months After iPhone
  5. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  6. BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback on Voice Calls, Takes a Jibe on Jio
  7. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  8. AirPods Pro Are 'Impractical' to Repair, Says iFixit
  9. Xiaomi Watch Straps, Music Playback Ability Teased Ahead of Launch
  10. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Responds to Government Statement, Says Committed to Protection of User Messages
  2. Instagram Celebrates Indian Creators, Authenticity With New Programme and Content Series
  3. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World: All You Need to Know
  4. Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Two Optical Image Stabilisation Modules
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990
  6. Indian Government Asks Twitter for Information About 474 Accounts
  7. Google Maps Incognito Mode Now Available for Android
  8. Instagram Looks to Shut Down Third-Party Stalking App 'Like Patrol'
  9. Realme X Update Paused After Critical Bug; Android 10 Roadmap Revealed
  10. Xiaomi Mi Watch Strap Colours, Music Playback Functionality Teased Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.