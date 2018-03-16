WhatsApp for Android has been updated with a couple of new group-focused features. There is the ability to let users add a description to a group. This was debuted on the beta versions for WhatsApp for Android and Windows Phone. The app also includes an option to enable searching of group participants directly from the Group Info screen. Users can now also switch from a voice call to a video call, by tapping a button.

Among other features, the option to add a description to a group is designed to give group members a way to know about an important information or the topic of the group. Group descriptions are available on the chat screen as a pinned box and are also visible when inviting someone via the group's invite link. The feature was initially a part of the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.54 on Android and WhatsApp beta version 2.18.28 on Windows Phone.

To add a description, go to Group Info screen and then tap Add group description option that is available below the group name. The description can notably be in as long as 512 characters.

In addition to the way to add a description to a group, the updated WhatsApp for Android has a search bar on the Group Info screen that allows users to search the list of group participants. WhatsApp for iPhone received the same search feature earlier this month.

The updated WhatsApp for Android lastly includes an easy switching experience between voice and video calls. There is a video button that appears during voice calls to let users switch from a voice call to a video call. This was first seen in the WhatsApp beta for Android in January, and came to the iPhone version in February.

You can download the updated WhatsApp for Android by visiting Google Play.