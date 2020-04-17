Technology News
WhatsApp May Allow More Users in Group Calls to Take on Google Duo, Zoom

WhatsApp currently allows just four participants in a group audio or video call.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 April 2020 11:35 IST
WhatsApp group calls feel limited amid coronavirus pandemic

Highlights
  • There is no clarity on the exact number of users WhatsApp will allow
  • The latest beta shows strings about the new Group Call limit
  • Apps like Zoom have become popular due to the social distancing

WhatsApp is working on the ability to allow more users to participate in a group call. The current limit is set at four participants but WhatsApp's latest Android beta suggests that the limit may be increased in the future. As people all over the world practice social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus, apps like Zoom and Google Duo that allow video calling with dozens of people at a time have become popular. WhatsApp may be looking to allow more users in group calls to stay relevant in these times of social distancing.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has shared new features that it has discovered in WhatsApp v2.20.128 beta and WhatsApp v2.20.129 beta for Android. The WhatsApp v2.20.128 beta for Android update has strings suggesting the extended Group Call Limit. The feature hasn't been enabled as of yet, so users will not be able to see it even after they update to the latest version. As mentioned, the current group call limit is four participants, and while WhatsApp is working to increase the limit, there is no clarity on the number of participants that will be allowed on the group call once this extension is rolled out. Notably, all participants in a group call will need to be the updated version of WhatsApp to enjoy the new participant limit.

How to Make Group Calls With WhatsApp on Android, iPhone

There is no word on when this feature will roll out commercially. The tracker also issued a warning that this latest beta update brings a few issues in group calls feature. The advice is not to update to this version if group calling is a feature used often by the user. This feature was spotted earlier in WhatsApp v2.20.50.23 beta for iOS.

WhatsApp working to add a new Call Header feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Furthermore, WhatsApp has released another beta for Android - WhatsApp v2.20.129 – that brings a new Call Header that informs calls are secured with end-to-end encryption.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Beta App, Group Call Limit, Call Header
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
