Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Group Calls Now Support Up to Eight Users in Latest Beta Version on Android, iPhone: Report

WhatsApp Group Calls Now Support Up to Eight Users in Latest Beta Version on Android, iPhone: Report

WhatsApp looks to take on Zoom and Google Duo with this new increased limit as the pair has grown increasingly popular in these times of social distancing.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 April 2020 10:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Group Calls Now Support Up to Eight Users in Latest Beta Version on Android, iPhone: Report

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp has doubled its group calling limit

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has enabled the new limit for latest beta users
  • To test this feature, all participants need to be on latest beta
  • WhatsApp group calling process still remains the same

WhatsApp has started rolling out the anticipated increased group call limit in the latest beta versions of its chat app on Android and iPhone. The new beta versions support up to eight participants in a group video or voice call, doubling the number of participants from four earlier. The instant messaging app was recently reported to be working on increasing the group calling limit to stay relevant in these times of social distancing. WhatsApp looks to take on other popular video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Duo with this new increased limit as businesses and classrooms deal with lockdowns.

Up to eight participants can now join a WhatsApp group voice or video call, reports WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo. This increased limit is rolling out to users on WhatsApp v2.20.133 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.50.25 beta for iPhone. WhatsApp is enabling this feature for beta users on both the platforms, and it indicates that the feature should roll out soon on the stable version as well.

The WhatsApp features tracker says that users will have to be on the latest beta versions in order to be able to create a call with up to eight participants. If you have already updated you don't see the feature, you can also try and back up your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp to get the most updated configurations from the server. The tracker notes that WhatsApp is gradually rolling it out, and all users should get activation from the server in a few hours.

To place a group call on WhatsApp, you need to open the group and click on the call button on the top right. If the group has more than eight participants, WhatsApp will ask which contacts you wish to call, otherwise the call will be directly started. Group participants that aren't saved in your address book won't be added in the call.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Group Calling, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iPhone, GRoup Calling
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
The Batman, The Flash, Shazam! 2 Release Dates Moved Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Facebook Officially Launches Dedicated Gaming App With Livestream Support
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

WhatsApp Group Calls Now Support Up to Eight Users in Latest Beta Version on Android, iPhone: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  3. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  5. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
  6. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  7. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
  8. Tata-Backed MIT Startup Develops 15-Minute Test for COVID-19
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. WhatsApp Doubles Group Calling Limit in Latest Beta on Android, iOS: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X2 Neo with 5G Support, Snapdragon 765G SoC Spotted on Dutch Retail Website, Price Tipped
  2. Health Ministry Teams Up With Twitter to Respond to Queries Around COVID-19
  3. Tata-Backed MIT Startup Develops 15-Minute Test for COVID-19
  4. Redmi K30i With 5G Support, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in April
  5. Microsoft Adds Coronavirus Information Links to Windows 10 Search
  6. Hundred: Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Series With Lara Dutta, April Release Date
  7. Interstellar Gatecrasher 2I/Borisov Is No Ordinary Comet
  8. Exoplanet Discovered Years Ago Disappears in Latest Hubble Observations
  9. Swiggy to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees From Its Cloud Kitchen Business, Shut Down Half of Kitchens: Report
  10. Netflix Now Provides a Screen Lock Feature to Prevent Accidental Touches on Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com