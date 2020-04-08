Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Group Calling Made Easier Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Android and iPhone users in India can enjoy the new WhatsApp group feature but there is a caveat.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 April 2020 14:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Group Calling Made Easier Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Photo Credit: Twitter / @WhatsApp

WhatsApp shared the new feature announcement on Twitter

Highlights
  • Users need to update WhatsApp to use the feature
  • WhatsApp has not announced plans for groups having over 4 users
  • WhatsApp has also released a new beta version for Android

WhatsApp users can now make group audio or video calls to all participants with direct dedicated buttons. Unfortunately, the feature is only available on WhatsApp groups with just four or fewer members, as that's the maximum number of contacts you can place a group call with. To recall, in the previous versions of WhatsApp, users were required to individually add members while making group calls via WhatsApp groups. The latest development was announced on Monday by the Facebook-owned messaging company on Twitter. The update is available on both Android and iOS devices in India.

According to WhatsApp, the upgraded feature makes its "easier" for users to use the group call feature.

"We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of four or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat," the company said on Twitter.

To use the feature, iPhone and Android users first need to update their WhatsApp app to its latest version. After that, the users with WhatsApp groups of four or few participants can just open the group chat box and tap on 'video' or 'voice' call icon present at the top right corner of the screen to place a group call. This will automatically start a group call with four or fewer members without having to select each participant.

It is important to note that the current feature is only available on WhatsApp groups with four or less members.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released a new beta version on Android that includes evidence of new features such an 'Advanced Search' that will allow users to find any type of media seamlessly. The company is also working on new 'auto-download' rules that will bar frequently forwarded media files from getting automatically downloaded.

WhatsApp is also boosting efforts to limit the circulation of fake news and misinformation on its platform. The company recently narrowed down the limit of frequently forwarded messages to one chat at a time as opposed to the previous rule that allowed users to forward a message up to five times.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook, WhatsApp Group Calling, WhatsApp Groups, WhatsApp Messenger
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
China Knocks US From Top Spot in Global Patent Race, for the First Time

Related Stories

WhatsApp Group Calling Made Easier Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Three Red Ticks Viral Message Debunked by Government
  2. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  3. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan Till June 29
  5. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  7. Apple Said to Launch Over-Ear Headphones and AirPods X Later This Year
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  9. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  10. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Confirms New Bullets Wireless Earphones, Will Host AMA With Carl Pei on April 10
  2. Samsung Galaxy J6 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update Along With One UI 2.0: Report
  3. Mi A3 Receiving Android 10 Update, Again: What We Know
  4. Oppo 40W 'AirVOOC' Wireless Charger Gets Certificated Ahead of Oppo Ace 2 Launch
  5. France Working on 'StopCovid' Contact-Tracing App, Ministers Say
  6. ShopClues Launches Two-Day Delivery of Essential Items in Delhi, Gurgaon
  7. No Press, No Family: Space Crew Set for Launch During Pandemic
  8. Oppo Ace 2 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Camera Setup
  9. Forza Street Coming to Android and iOS on May 5, Early Adopters Will Get Founder’s Pack
  10. Unannounced Dell Laptops Spotted on Company Website, Expected to Be New XPS 15 and XPS 17 Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com