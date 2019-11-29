Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp: Government Plans Security Audit of Chat App After Hacking Attempt

WhatsApp: Government Plans Security Audit of Chat App After Hacking Attempt

WhatsApp last month sued Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group, accusing it of helping clients break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 08:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp: Government Plans Security Audit of Chat App After Hacking Attempt

NSO has denied snooping allegations and said it sells technology to governments to counter-terrorism

Highlights
  • India wants to conduct an audit of WhatsApp's security systems
  • WhatsApp last month sued Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group
  • NSO's Pegasus spyware exploited vulnerabilities in WhatsApp

India wants to conduct an audit of WhatsApp's security systems following revelations that a spyware exploited vulnerabilities in the Facebook-owned messaging platform, technology minister said on Thursday. The Indian Computer Emergency Team (CERT-In) "sought submission of information from WhatsApp on November 9, 2019, including a need to conduct an audit and inspection of WhatsApp's security systems and processes," Ravi Shankar Prasad told parliament in a statement.

WhatsApp declined to comment.

WhatsApp last month sued Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group, accusing it of helping clients break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents. The targets of the hacking included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists, along with military and government officials.

Of those allegedly affected by NSO's Pegasus spyware, 121 are based in India, WhatsApp's biggest market with over 400 million users, two sources told Reuters previously.

WhatsApp has responded to CERT's queries but further clarifications have been sought, Prasad said, adding that the agency had also asked NSO Group to provide information about the malware and its impact on Indian users.

NSO has previously denied snooping allegations and said it sells technology to governments to counter-terrorism.

WhatsApp executives including CEO Will Cathcart made no mention of the spyware when they met technology ministry officials in July and September, the minister said.

WhatsApp had, however, informed CERT of an incident in May in which the firm had identified and fixed a "vulnerability that could enable an attacker to insert and execute code on mobile devices," Prasad said.

A group of Indians including journalists and lawyers whose phones were hacked via WhatsApp have asked the government to make public its ties with the Israeli firm accused of deploying the spyware.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, NSO, Facebook
Panasonic Leaves Semiconductor Business With Sale to Taiwan's Nuvoton
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp: Government Plans Security Audit of Chat App After Hacking Attempt
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  2. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  4. Samsung Reveals Android 10 Update Release Schedule for India
  5. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  6. Vivo U20 Review
  7. Amazon Renews The Family Man for Season 2, Casts Samantha Akkineni
  8. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  9. Nokia 2.3 Price Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Rumoured Launch
  10. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp: Government Plans Security Audit of Chat App After Hacking Attempt
  2. Panasonic Leaves Semiconductor Business With Sale to Taiwan's Nuvoton
  3. Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Major Outage
  4. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy A-Series Available With Offers, Discounts in 10th Anniversary of Galaxy Smartphones Sale
  6. Vivo iQoo Neo Variant Spotted on Android Enterprise Website, Jovi OS Teased to Enter Development
  7. Samsung's Android 10 Update Schedule for India Revealed; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Set for Upgrade in January 2020
  8. Google Photos Manual Face Tagging Feature Now Rolling Out: Here's How the Feature Works
  9. Tecno Spark Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Nokia 2.3 Price Leaked Ahead of Rumoured December 5 Launch, Phone Certified in Malaysia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.