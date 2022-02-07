Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Testing Global Voice Message Player for Desktop, New Media Visibility Option, Redesigned Caption Menu

WhatsApp Testing Global Voice Message Player for Desktop, New Media Visibility Option, Redesigned Caption Menu

WhatsApp global voice message player was earlier spotted for WhatsApp for iOS beta last month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 February 2022 11:26 IST
WhatsApp Testing Global Voice Message Player for Desktop, New Media Visibility Option, Redesigned Caption Menu

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp global voice message player shows a media bar at the bottom of the chat list

Highlights
  • WhatsApp hides media from device gallery if disappearing messages are on
  • The global voice message player was spotted on iOS devices last month
  • WhatsApp's redesigned caption menu is still under development

WhatsApp has been reportedly spotted testing a functionality for its desktop app that lets it continue playing voice notes, even when users switch to another chat. The feature was first spotted for WhatsApp beta users on iOS last month. The instant messaging service's disappearing messages feature has been spotted with a new functionality that mentions when disappearing messages are turned on, users will not be able to save media. Furthermore, WhatsApp has reportedly redesigned its add a caption menu when sharing media.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, Meta's instant messaging service is testing a feature that lets users keep listening to a voice note, even when they have switched over to another chat. The app also shows a media bar at the bottom of the chat list through which users can control playback of the voice note. Alongside, the media bar also shows a progress bar indicating the duration of the voice note left.

The new feature is available with WhatsApp beta for desktop 2.2204.5 but is said to be available for some users on version 2.2204.1 of the app. The feature was spotted last month for WhatsApp for iOS beta 22.1.72 as the global voice message player for some users.

WABetaInfo, in another report, mentions that in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.4.12 it discovered hidden references for a feature that prevents media being displayed in the device gallery if the user has turned on disappearing messages. As per the report, when this feature is widely released, users will not be able to turn on Media Visibility due to privacy reasons. However, this does not signify that WhatsApp will notify or prevent users from taking screenshots in chats that have disappearing messages turned on.

Another report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp is testing a redesigned caption menu while sending media. Furthermore, the report also mentions that users will now be able to add recipients while sending a media along with uploading it as a status. This functionality was initially spotted last year. The new redesigned caption menu is currently under development and may take a while before it is rolled out.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Beta
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme C35 Launch Date Set for February 10, Teased to Sport 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera

Related Stories

WhatsApp Testing Global Voice Message Player for Desktop, New Media Visibility Option, Redesigned Caption Menu
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Debuts Alongside Flagship Galaxy S22 Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  4. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
  5. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Now on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  8. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  10. Tesla Crash Emails Show Elon Musk’s Empathy for Grieving Father
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. DeFi Giant Aave Launches Decentralised Social Media Platform Lens Protocol
  4. New State Mobile Downtime Announced by Krafton for February 10 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout
  5. Motorola Said to Be Working on 5 New Phones, Renders Surface Online Before Official Announcement
  6. Facebook, Instagram Are Hot Spots for Fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel
  7. Elon Musk's Tesla Recalls 26,681 US Vehicles Over Windshield Defrosting Software
  8. Japan’s Line Pay to Add Native Crypto Token LINK as Payment Option at Select Digital Merchants
  9. Ubisoft Partners With The Sandbox to Bring Rabbids to the Metaverse
  10. Focus on Electric, Hybrid Vehicles as India Sees Shift in Mobility: Deloitte Consumer Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.