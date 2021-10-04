Technology News
loading
WhatsApp Tipped to Introduce a Global Voice Message Player, Testing Updated Disappearing Messages Feature

WhatsApp’s global voice message player may be helpful if you get long voice messages.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 October 2021 11:51 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp has been updating voice messages on its platform for some time

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reportedly testing a global voice message player
  • It will let users listen to voice messages when viewing existing chats
  • WhatsApp is testing new ephemeral durations on iOS

WhatsApp is found to be upgrading the existing voice messages function on its platform with a global voice message player that would allow you to listen to voice messages when you look at your recent chats. The update is reportedly in development for beta testers at the present stage. Separately, WhatsApp is reported to have started rolling out an updated Disappearing Messages feature that allows users to choose among 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days ephemeral durations. The change is currently reaching beta testers on iOS.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the updated global voice message player to let users listen to voice messages they receive in a chat even when you leave that chat. This means that your voice messages will sit on the home screen of the app, pinned to the top to let you listen to a long voice message while looking at your recent chats.

The global voice message feature is said to be always visible — even when you move from the chats screen and look at any other sections of the app. It could help if you want to pause a voice message or dismiss one.

whatsapp global voice messages screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is tipped to be testing a global voice message player on iOS
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WABetaInfo reports that the update was spotted during the development of a recent WhatsApp for iOS beta release. However, it is yet to be made available to beta testers. WhatsApp is also expected to bring the global voice message player to Android — alongside iOS — over time.

In the recent past, WhatsApp has been improving voice message support on its platform by bringing playback speed toggles and consecutive voice messages. It is also reportedly testing features including transcription and a seek option to advance experiences with voice messages.

In addition to the global voice message player, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is currently testing the updated Disappearing Messages feature that will let you choose ephemeral durations among 24 hours, 90 days, and the existing seven days. The Facebook-owned app last year introduced the feature with the option to automatically disappear a particular message after seven days, though some recent beta releases indicated new durations in the works.

WhatsApp is also said to have a Default Message Timer option available under the Privacy settings of the app. It appears to allow users to select a particular ephemeral duration that would be applicable to all new messages.

whatsapp disappearing messages update image screeshot wabetainfo WhatsApp for Android WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing new ephemeral duration options for its Disappearing Messages feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Initially, WhatsApp is said to be testing an updated Disappearing Messages feature with some beta testers using the latest WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business apps for iOS. It may soon reach beta testing users on Android as well.

Details about the general availability of the updated Disappearing Messages feature are yet to be announced.

Further reading: WhatsApp voice messages, WhatsApp Disappearing Messages, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tesla Vehicle Deliveries Hit Another Record in Q3 2021, Beats Analysts' Estimates

