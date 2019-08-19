Technology News
loading

WhatsApp From Facebook Branding Appears in Latest Beta: Report

Facebook had earlier stated that it is renaming Instagram and WhatsApp to add “from Facebook” branding.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 11:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp From Facebook Branding Appears in Latest Beta: Report

WhatsApp is adding an update to its latest beta that adds the "WhatsApp from Facebook" tag to the application. This comes less than a week after the Facebook-owned platform started rolling out a feature called "Fingerprint lock" for its Android beta users.

The tag is visible under WhatsApp's Settings and is a clear indication of Facebook marking its territory. Although Facebook has kept the app separate, the company hasn't given up on the dream of a unified platform, the MSPoweruser reported on Saturday.

The social networking giant purchased WhatsApp back in February 2014 and has made sure that people know about the purchase and this is another step in that direction.

Meanwhile, when the Fingerprint lock feature is enabled, it would let people use fingerprint to open WhatsApp.

However, users would still be able to answer calls even when WhatsApp is locked, WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, reported earlier this week.

If you want to enable it, you need to open WhatsApp "Settings" and then go the "Account" and then to the "Privacy" section where one can spot the "Fingerprint lock".

But before that you need to update your WhatsApp version to the 2.19.221 Android beta, WABetaInfo informed.

"Previous update might get the feature as well, but WhatsApp is always used to enable features in recent updates (that might contain bug fixes and improvements for the feature), so you should install the 2.19.221 update as above mentioned," said the report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp from Facebook, Facebook
Google Assistant Beats Alexa, Siri Again in Smartphone IQ Test
ISRO Plans to Source 5 PSLV Rockets From Domestic Firms
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp From Facebook Branding Appears in Latest Beta: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi to Launch 70-Inch Redmi TV on August 29
  2. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  3. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Batter Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  4. Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Benchmark Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch
  8. Redmi 8 Specifications, Images Tipped by TENAA Listing
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB Variant Price in India Revealed
  10. Vivo S1, Vivo Z1 Pro Show Signs That Vivo’s Evolving?
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and More: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Redmi TV Set to Launch on August 29 Alongside Redmi Note 8 Smartphone
  3. ISRO Plans to Source 5 PSLV Rockets From Domestic Firms
  4. WhatsApp From Facebook Branding Appears in Latest Beta: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Pre-Order Deals Now Include Discounted Galaxy Buds
  6. Google Assistant Beats Alexa, Siri Again in Smartphone IQ Test
  7. Redmi Note 8 Features Teased by Company Executive, Leaked Live Images Offer First Glimpse of the Phone
  8. The Quantum Revolution Is Coming, and Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront
  9. Trump Does Not Want the US to Do Business With Huawei
  10. Ikea Officially Open for Online Orders in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.