WhatsApp From Facebook Branding Appears in Latest Beta: Report

WhatsApp is adding an update to its latest beta that adds the "WhatsApp from Facebook" tag to the application. This comes less than a week after the Facebook-owned platform started rolling out a feature called "Fingerprint lock" for its Android beta users.

The tag is visible under WhatsApp's Settings and is a clear indication of Facebook marking its territory. Although Facebook has kept the app separate, the company hasn't given up on the dream of a unified platform, the MSPoweruser reported on Saturday.

The social networking giant purchased WhatsApp back in February 2014 and has made sure that people know about the purchase and this is another step in that direction.

Meanwhile, when the Fingerprint lock feature is enabled, it would let people use fingerprint to open WhatsApp.

However, users would still be able to answer calls even when WhatsApp is locked, WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, reported earlier this week.

If you want to enable it, you need to open WhatsApp "Settings" and then go the "Account" and then to the "Privacy" section where one can spot the "Fingerprint lock".

But before that you need to update your WhatsApp version to the 2.19.221 Android beta, WABetaInfo informed.

"Previous update might get the feature as well, but WhatsApp is always used to enable features in recent updates (that might contain bug fixes and improvements for the feature), so you should install the 2.19.221 update as above mentioned," said the report.