WhatsApp for iPhone Now Lets You Download All the Data It Has on You

WhatsApp for iPhone has been updated with the 'Request Account Info' feature. The feature, which debuted on Android devices through a beta version last month, allows users to download the data that has been collected by WhatsApp, including their account information and settings - but not any personal messages. It debuts just ahead of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law that will be enforced from Friday, May 25. Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, also provides a similar feature to download the data the company has on its users.

The arrival of the 'Request Account Info' feature allows you to see what all the information WhatsApp has collected through your account. This includes your profile photos and group names. However, as the company reiterated last month, it uses end-to-end encryption that doesn't allow anyone to access your daily communications - not even WhatsApp.

To request the data that WhatsApp has collected so far, you need to download the WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.18.60 from the App Store. Once you've downloaded the latest version, go to Settings > Account > Request Account Info. You'll now be taken to the Request Account Info screen from where you need to tap the Request Report option.

It is worth noting here that the WhatsApp team will generate your report in about three days after the date requested, and once generated, it will be available for download for a few weeks. You'll receive notification when the report is available for your account. Moreover, certain account actions, including deleting your account, changing your number or device, or re-registering your account, will cancel your request.

Alongside the new data-centric feature, the updated WhatsApp for iPhone app has received the ability that informs you when it's not possible to add a business to a group, reports WABetaInfo. There are also reportedly several improvements for the Payments feature that is yet to go beyond India. Similarly, the updated WhatsApp app shows a short description in a private chat if a contact switches to a new phone number. This helps to merge old and new chats together and inform users about the change of phone number of their contacts. Besides, the latest update has some bug fixes and performance improvements.