Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Memoji Stickers Support, ‘WhatsApp From Facebook’ Branding

WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Memoji Stickers Support, ‘WhatsApp From Facebook’ Branding

“WhatsApp from Facebook” rebranding was spotted on the Android version a few days ago.

By | Updated: 26 August 2019 15:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Memoji Stickers Support, ‘WhatsApp From Facebook’ Branding

Photo Credit: Twitter/ WABetaInfo

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for the iPhone users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for iOS beta bumps its version to 2.19.90.23
  • The “WhatsApp from Facebook” rebranding can be spotted in Settings
  • Memoji Stickers can now be used by select iPhone users

WhatsApp is preparing to some cool new features to the iPhone version of its app. In the same bid, the company has released an updated version of WhatsApp beta for iPhone. The new version includes Memoji Stickers support and rebrands the name to ‘WhatsApp From Facebook'. This rebranding was done for Android first, and it has now trickled down to the iPhone app as well. The tag is visible under WhatsApp's Settings and is a clear indication of Facebook marking its territory. Although Facebook has kept the app separate, the company hasn't given up on the dream of a unified platform.

The WhatsApp for iOS latest beta version 2.19.90.23 brings Memoji Stickers support for users testing the app. After you've updated to the latest version, you can check for the Memoji Stickers option. The stickers show up in the frequently used section as well, alongside the normal emojis. Memoji stickers are available for iPhone X, iPhone XR and iPhone XS users only, running on iOS 13.

As mentioned, WhatsApp is also adding the "WhatsApp from Facebook" tag to the iPhone application with the latest update. This rebranding can be spotted in the Settings, and it comes days after it was spotted in beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Details regarding the latest WhatsApp for iOS update were published by noted WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp had also recently added the fingerprint lock feature for Android beta users, after making it available to the iPhone users. The users will need to enable it in Settings, and this feature will allow users to add a layer of protection to their chats, keeping lurkers at bay.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iPhone, Memoji
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Microsoft Bug Bounty Programme for Chromium-based Edge Web Browser Launched, Rewards Up to $30,000
Vivo V17 Pro Launching in India Soon, Bigg Boss Season 13 Trailer Reveals
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Memoji Stickers Support, ‘WhatsApp From Facebook’ Branding
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Nest Hub Smart Display Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. How to Activate and Use Jio Fiber's Free Landline Service
  3. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Kicks Off: What You Should Know
  4. WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Update Adds Memoji Stickers Support
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Motorola One Action Review
  7. Redmi Note 8 Teased to Sport 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  8. Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight in Marvel’s The Eternals
  10. Vivo V17 Pro May Launch in India Soon, Tips Bigg Boss Season 13 Trailer
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A91, Galaxy A90 5G Surface on the Company Website Ahead of Launch
  2. Elon Musk, Jack Ma to Talk at Artificial Intelligence Conference This Week
  3. Vivo V17 Pro Launching in India Soon, Bigg Boss Season 13 Trailer Reveals
  4. WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Memoji Stickers Support, ‘WhatsApp From Facebook’ Branding
  5. Microsoft Bug Bounty Programme for Chromium-based Edge Web Browser Launched, Rewards Up to $30,000
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Registrations Go Live in China Ahead of September Release
  7. RedmiBook 14 Refresh Powered by 10th Gen Intel Processors Set to Launch on August 29
  8. Unannounced Honor Phones Spotted on TENAA, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. Oppo Reno 2 Video Teasers Reveal Colour Options, More Details Ahead of Launch
  10. Faulty MacBook Pro Laptops Revive Fears of Battery Fire
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.