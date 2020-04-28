Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Takes on Zoom With Increased Group Call Limit for iPhone Users: How to Use it

WhatsApp Takes on Zoom With Increased Group Call Limit for iPhone Users: How to Use it

WhatsApp v2.20.50 for iPhone brings the new increased group calling limit feature, and the changelog suggests that both voice and video calls now support up to eight participants.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 April 2020 13:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Takes on Zoom With Increased Group Call Limit for iPhone Users: How to Use it

WhatsApp rolls out a new update for iPhone users bringing the increased group call limit feature

Highlights
  • WhatsApp bumps iPhone app version to 2.20.50
  • The app now allows up to 7 more people on a group call
  • This limit has increased for voice and video calls both

WhatsApp has released a new update for iPhone users to increase the group call limit. The update will allow iPhone users to hold a group call with up to eight participants, an upgrade from the current four participant limit. This comes just days after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of the new feature. At the time of launch, the company said that Android and iPhone users will get the increased group call limit soon, and now iPhone users are the first ones to get the update. WhatsApp looks to take on video conferencing software Zoom with this new feature.

WhatsApp v2.20.50 for iPhone brings the new group calling feature, and the changelog suggests that both voice and video calls now support up to eight participants. To use this feature seamlessly, all participants have to be on the latest version of WhatsApp, and therefore it is recommended to install the update as soon as you receive it. If you haven't turned on auto update on your iPhone then you should go and check manually in the App Store and install the update. The changelog of the update also mentions visual improvements for iOS 13 users, including an updated message action menu.

How to make a group call with WhatsApp

The method to start a group voice or video call remains unchanged; however, you will now have the option to add seven more people, instead of just three. To place a group call on WhatsApp, you need to open the desired group with whom you wish to interact with, and click on the call button on the top right. If the group has more than eight participants, WhatsApp will ask which contacts you wish to call, otherwise the call will be directly started. Group participants that aren't saved in your address book won't be added in the call.

whatsapp group call WhatsApp Group Call

WhatsApp iPhone users can now call up to 8 people in one go

As people across the world practice social distancing, Zoom shot up to fame, mainly because of its ability to allow large group of people on a call. WhatsApp looks to tap into this new demand for large online group conversations with this feature. Of course, it still doesn't allow as many participants as Zoom or even Duo for that matter. However, it's a first step in that direction.

WhatsApp Group Calling Made Easier Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Now that iPhone users have received the update, it should only be a short while before Android users start receiving it as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Group Call, Facebook, WhatsApp iPhone
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone SE (2020): Will People Care More About Old Design or Modern Features?
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hits Disney+ Hotstar on Star Wars Day
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

WhatsApp Takes on Zoom With Increased Group Call Limit for iPhone Users: How to Use it
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  2. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia
  3. WhatsApp Increases Group Call Limit for iPhone Users: How to Use It
  4. Xiaomi Finally Unveils MIUI 12: All the New Features You Need to Know About
  5. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  7. Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Gets OxygenOS 10.5.5 Update With Fixes for Display, Touch, More
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. Popular Google Doodle Games Series Continues on Tuesday With a Cricket Game
  2. New Google Pixel Buds True Wireless Earphones Go on Sale in the US: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi Takes Pre-Orders Through Mi.com Site Despite Coronavirus Lockdown in India
  4. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hits Disney+ Hotstar on Star Wars Day
  5. WhatsApp Takes on Zoom With Increased Group Call Limit for iPhone Users: How to Use it
  6. Redmi Note 9 Series to Get a New Phone on April 30, Could Be Redmi Note 9
  7. Xiaomi Unveils MIUI 12, Says Rollout Begins From June and Details New Features
  8. Vivo Watch Development Tipped Again, Specifications a Mystery for Now
  9. Tesla Says Cars Can Automatically Stop for Traffic Lights
  10. WhatsApp Fake News: Company Claims 70 Percent Reduction in Highly Forwarded Messages Since It Limited Sharing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com