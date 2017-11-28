WhatsApp for iPhone has been updated, and brings two new features - the ability to watch YouTube videos directly within a conversation, and, the ability to lock recording so users can record a voice message without holding the button down. Notably, the YouTube feature comes with Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, allowing users to keep watching the video even when they navigate to another chat.

The new WhatsApp v2.17.81 app for iPhone is now available to download via the App Store, but details the changes in the What's New section. The update was first spotted by WABetaInfo, which adds that the YouTube feature may need to be enabled with a server side switch. We were also not able to replicate the built-in player or PiP on the latest version of the iPhone app, but, the voice message recording lock is there.

"When you receive a link to a YouTube video, you can now play it right within WhatsApp. With picture-in-picture, you can also keep watching the video while you navigate to another chat," the App Store description reads.

Earlier, when users clicked on the link, the YouTube video would open in YouTube app installed on the smartphones.

The latest update can also help you record long messages with ease. "Want to easily record long Voice Messages? When recording a Voice Message, just swipe up to lock recording so you can continue to record without keeping your finger down," read the description.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to quickly switch from voice to video call while the voice call is in progress.

According to WABetaInfo, in a new Android update, WhatsApp is developing a new button that will allow users to quickly switch from voice to video call without stopping the voice call in progress.

The recipient, however, will be able to reject the upcoming video call if he or she wants.

"WhatsApp is also testing a feature that will allow to directly mute a video," the report added.

WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and 1.2 billion users worldwide.

Written with inputs from IANS