WhatsApp has now rolled out a new beta update for iPhone users, and features tracker WABetaInfo has spotted a few features under development. One of them is the Blocked Contact Notice feature that was spotted on Android earlier this month. This feature is now being implemented on the iOS app as well. Furthermore, Facebook Pay is also spotted under implementation, hinting at integration inside WhatsApp soon. Facebook Pay was unveiled just a few days ago, and it will essentially let you send money on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

The latest WhatsApp for iPhone beta comes with version number 2.19.120.21, and users must check in TestFlight for the new update. Both the features spotted by WABetaInfo in this update are under development, which means that even if you update to the latest version you won't be able to see this features, because they haven't enabled for testing as of yet. The first feature spotted by the tracker is called Blocked Contact Notice, and this feature will show in the chat when you have blocked or unblocked a contact. Every time you block a contact, WhatsApp will add a bubble in the chat reporting “You blocked this contact. Tap to unblock.” The same happens when you decide to unblock a contact. The tracker notes that this bubble will be added in your chat only, and the contact you have blocked won't be notified about it. This feature was spotted under development in Android beta 2.19.332, and now the work has begun on the iOS app as well.

Some mentions of Facebook Pay integration were also spotted inside WhatsApp. WhatsApp is finally working on the feature in the iOS app too, after being spotted on WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.260. Facebook Pay was unveiled earlier this month, and it essentially will allow you to do monetary transactions on Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Transactions such as payments or donations at Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp or the main social network will eventually be handled by a unified Facebook Pay system. There is no word on its public beta or stable rollout as of yet.