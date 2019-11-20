Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, Facebook Pay Integration in Latest iPhone Beta

WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, Facebook Pay Integration in Latest iPhone Beta

Facebook Pay was unveiled just a few days ago, and it will essentially let you send money on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 18:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, Facebook Pay Integration in Latest iPhone Beta

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp iPhone app gets a new beta update

Highlights
  • Blocked Contacts Notice shows you when you blocked a person
  • Facebook Pay will let you transfer money to other WhatsApp users
  • Both these features were spotted to be under development

WhatsApp has now rolled out a new beta update for iPhone users, and features tracker WABetaInfo has spotted a few features under development. One of them is the Blocked Contact Notice feature that was spotted on Android earlier this month. This feature is now being implemented on the iOS app as well. Furthermore, Facebook Pay is also spotted under implementation, hinting at integration inside WhatsApp soon. Facebook Pay was unveiled just a few days ago, and it will essentially let you send money on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

The latest WhatsApp for iPhone beta comes with version number 2.19.120.21, and users must check in TestFlight for the new update. Both the features spotted by WABetaInfo in this update are under development, which means that even if you update to the latest version you won't be able to see this features, because they haven't enabled for testing as of yet. The first feature spotted by the tracker is called Blocked Contact Notice, and this feature will show in the chat when you have blocked or unblocked a contact. Every time you block a contact, WhatsApp will add a bubble in the chat reporting “You blocked this contact. Tap to unblock.” The same happens when you decide to unblock a contact. The tracker notes that this bubble will be added in your chat only, and the contact you have blocked won't be notified about it. This feature was spotted under development in Android beta 2.19.332, and now the work has begun on the iOS app as well.

Some mentions of Facebook Pay integration were also spotted inside WhatsApp. WhatsApp is finally working on the feature in the iOS app too, after being spotted on WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.260. Facebook Pay was unveiled earlier this month, and it essentially will allow you to do monetary transactions on Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Transactions such as payments or donations at Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp or the main social network will eventually be handled by a unified Facebook Pay system. There is no word on its public beta or stable rollout as of yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook Pay, WhatsApp for iPhone, Blocked Contacts Notice
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
Realme Set to Launch Offline-Centric Smartphone Series in India Early Next Year: Madhav Sheth
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, Facebook Pay Integration in Latest iPhone Beta
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro First Impressions
  2. Realme X2 Pro With 50W Fast Charger, Realme 5s Launched: Highlights
  3. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  4. Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's the Difference?
  5. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  6. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  7. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  8. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  9. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  10. Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Says It’s Considered Face Scanning in Ring Doorbells
  2. Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Says Centre Committed to Revive BSNL, Make It Profitable
  3. Post Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke Says 'No' to Nude Scenes
  4. Scientists Find First Extraterrestrial Sugars in Meteorites, Giving Clues to Origin of Life
  5. Realme Set to Launch Offline-Centric Smartphone Series in India Early Next Year: Madhav Sheth
  6. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, Facebook Pay Integration in Latest iPhone Beta
  7. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  8. Uber Plus Driver Rewards Programme Rolled Out in India, Includes Free Doctor Access, Micro Loans
  9. Microsoft 365 Services Restored After Global Outage
  10. Google Pixel 4 XL Gets Another Teardown to Explore Why It Failed the Bend Test: Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.