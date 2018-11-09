NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for iOS Beta Version Now Publicly Available: How to Download

WhatsApp for iOS Beta Version Now Publicly Available: How to Download

, 09 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp for iOS Beta Version Now Publicly Available: How to Download

WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.18.102 is publicly available

Highlights

  • WhatsApp has opened up iOS beta for the public
  • Users must download TestFlight to install the beta app
  • The beta version is often filled with bugs

While WhatsApp for Android has a thriving beta community, and the Windows Phone version has also made its beta version available public since a few years, the social app has been restrictive about who uses WhatsApp for iOS beta version. However, that has now changed, and the iOS beta version for WhatsApp is now public. With this, all iOS users can now test the WhatsApp beta build to try out upcoming new features beforehand. To download the latest WhatsApp for iOS beta version2.18.102, users will first have to download TestFlight from the App Store.

After downloading TestFlight, click on this link right here to get on the beta slot, reports WABetaInfo. Accept the terms and conditions and install the beta app on your phone. Once you click Install, a dialog box will appear asking you if you want to replace the current WhatsApp app with the new beta app. Hit Install, and let the process begin. The tipster notes that slots for WhatsApp for iOS beta version are very limited, and hence interested users must download it soon.

Once the installation is done, hit Open and you'll be redirected to WhatsApp, with the new beta app installed. It is recommended that you back up your chat history before installation, just for safety. This process doesn't delete your data though. As with other TestFlight-based betas, only a limited number of people are granted access to the beta version, thus if you want to join it would be best to do it sooner than later.

whatsapp main WhatsApp

The tipster notes that WhatsApp beta for iOS receives updates every two days. With the beta app, users can spot new features before they are rolled out commercially. However, these features can often be buggy, and cause the app to work inefficiently and sometimes crash. We recommend you to install the beta app with caution, and keep your chat backup always on. If you're an avid bug hunter and spot a bug or issue, you can report it to WhatsApp by heading to WhatsApp Settings > Contact Us > and writing a short description with a screenshot explaining the problem.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
OnePlus 6T Teardown Reveals Camera Lens in Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Billion Capture Plus
WhatsApp for iOS Beta Version Now Publicly Available: How to Download
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Unveiled in the UK, the Flagship's First Global Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8 Won't Receive One UI: Report
  3. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air With 8th Gen Intel Core i3, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  4. Oppo RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Available on Open Sale in India
  6. Fossil Sport Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched
  7. Honor Claims It Sold 1 Million Smartphones in India This Diwali
  8. Netflix Announces 9 Original Films From India
  9. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  10. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.