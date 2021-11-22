WhatsApp has released new beta updates for desktop and Android users. The desktop beta brings along new Privacy Settings feature for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Desktop users. Privacy Settings have been available on the WhatsApp app since a very long time and now the feature has been introduced on the desktop version as well. The desktop privacy settings are reportedly rolling out for select beta testers. For Android users, the latest update brings a bug fix for the quick media shortcut feature.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp for desktop beta 2.2146.5 has been released. This update is reported to have added the ability of managing privacy settings directly within WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Desktop settings. This feature will let users manage last seen, profile photo, and about pages directly from WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp for Desktop. Users can even toggle read receipts and choose who they can add in groups.

The features tracker says that the new privacy settings are available for select beta testers. WABetaInfo claims that if those privacy settings are not available for your WhatsApp account, it means they will be rolled out for your account at a later date.

In addition, the tracker also reports that WhatsApp for Android users are receiving a new beta update bringing the version up to 2.21.24.9. This update brings a bug fix that essentially removes the quick edit shortcut that was introduced a week ago. Some users reported about the addition of the shortcut, but claimed that it wasn't working and didn't know why it was added in the first place. With the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.24.9 update, WhatsApp is now removing that shortcut. The tracker claims that WhatsApp may add this shortcut back in the future, but for now there is no clarity when that will be.