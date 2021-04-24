Technology News
WhatsApp Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature Reportedly Tested in Public Beta, May Be Close to Rollout

WhatsApp is working on bringing three audio playback speed levels — 1x, 1.5x, and 2x.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 April 2021 14:04 IST
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is reportedly not working on slowing down playback speed for voice messages

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta users got new update version 2.21.9.5
  • WhatsApp is testing unique delete chats feature for multi-device support
  • WhatsApp multi-device support is still under development

WhatsApp was reportedly spotted testing a voice messages playback speed feature on the public beta channel. It was enabled for a few users on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.4, but disabled again with the release of a new WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.5 update the very next day. This feature has been under development and was spotted to be in the works sometime last month. WhatsApp is working on bringing three audio playback speed levels — 1x, 1.5x, and 2x.

WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo reports that the feature to increase playback speed of voice messages was very briefly enabled in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.4. The playback speed symbol was showing up right next to voice messages, so that users could increase the speed – but not decrease -- of the playback if they preferred. WABetaInfo later reported that a new WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.5 released a day later disabled the voice messages playback speed feature for all those who had it enabled in the previous beta.

WhatsApp usually tests features for several months before rolling it out to public beta testers. This feature being enabled for public beta may have been a mistake from the company's end, but one that WhatsApp quickly rectified with a new update. However, this is also an indication that WhatsApp may be close to rolling out the feature soon.

WABetaInfo also spotted WhatsApp testing the ability to delete or make changes to a chat only from an active device, and not any other linked ones. The changes or deleting of any chat through one handset will not be deleted from other linked devices. There is no clarity on why WhatsApp thinks this is important, but we expect the app to also get an option to delete chats from all linked devices in one go.

This feature is under development and will likely come with the multi-device feature that has been a work-in-progress for a while now. Multi-device support will enable users to access their WhatsApp account on up to four devices. The WhatsApp features tracker said that a log out option for linked devices is also under development.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Playback Speed Feature
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
