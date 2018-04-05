WhatsApp for Android has received a new beta version that brings the ability to lock recording of voice messages. This was previously added to WhatsApp for iPhone and is designed to let users conveniently record long voice messages without holding the record button down the entire time. It is also reported that WhatsApp is working to add an option to play voice messages before they're sent to the receiver.

The feature to lock voice recording on WhatsApp beta for Android is identical to what has been offered on iPhone since November. It was also reportedly tested internally last year. To lock recording of your voice messages, tap and hold the mic icon for 0.5 seconds and then slide up your finger toward the lock button. The voice recording once locked can easily be sent by tapping the Send button. This means that you'll not be required to hold down the mic button for as long as you're recording your voice message. Furthermore, you can anytime tap the Cancel button, available next to the timer, to trash your recording.

Folks at WABetaInfo report that in the next release, WhatsApp for Android will also get the option to let you listen to your voice message before sending it your contacts. It is also stated that in the coming future, WhatsApp will get a feature to show the size of specific sticker packs before downloading them.

To experience the lock recording feature on your Android device, you need to download the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.18.102. It is available for beta testers on Google Play. Alternatively, you can visit APK Mirror to download its APK file and sideload the same on your device.