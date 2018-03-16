Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp for Android Now Lets You Add Group Description, Search Participants, Switch to Video Call

 
, 16 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp for Android Now Lets You Add Group Description, Search Participants, Switch to Video Call

Highlights

  • WhatsApp for Android has been updated
  • The update brings the ability to let users add group descriptions
  • It also includes the option to search group participants

WhatsApp for Android has been updated with a couple of new group-focused features. There is the ability to let users add a description to a group. This was debuted on the beta versions for WhatsApp for Android and Windows Phone. The app also includes an option to enable searching of group participants directly from the Group Info screen. Users can now also switch from a voice call to a video call, by tapping a button.

Among other features, the option to add a description to a group is designed to give group members a way to know about an important information or the topic of the group. Group descriptions are available on the chat screen as a pinned box and are also visible when inviting someone via the group's invite link. The feature was initially a part of the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.54 on Android and WhatsApp beta version 2.18.28 on Windows Phone.

To add a description, go to Group Info screen and then tap Add group description option that is available below the group name. The description can notably be in as long as 512 characters.

In addition to the way to add a description to a group, the updated WhatsApp for Android has a search bar on the Group Info screen that allows users to search the list of group participants. WhatsApp for iPhone received the same search feature earlier this month.

The updated WhatsApp for Android lastly includes an easy switching experience between voice and video calls. There is a video button that appears during voice calls to let users switch from a voice call to a video call. This was first seen in the WhatsApp beta for Android in January, and came to the iPhone version in February.

You can download the updated WhatsApp for Android by visiting Google Play.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Apps, WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android
Apple Music for Android Gets Rare Bi-Monthly Update to Fix Unexpected Crashes
WhatsApp for Android Now Lets You Add Group Description, Search Participants, Switch to Video Call
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Redmi Note 5
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Up for Grabs Today as Xiaomi Announces Surprise Flash Sale
  2. Xiaomi Mi Exchange Offer Now Online: How the Offer Works
  3. Moto G6, Moto E5 New Leak Hints at Imminent Southeast Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  5. Google Assistant Now Available in Hindi
  6. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Review
  7. Redmi 4 Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs. 8,499
  8. OnePlus 6 Notch Display, Codename Surface in Firmware Files: Report
  9. Vivo V9 Listed on Company Site Ahead of March 23 Launch
  10. Oppo F7 to Sport 25-Megapixel Front Camera, AI Features
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.