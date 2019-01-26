NDTV Gadgets360.com
WhatsApp for Android Gets Simplified Media Menu, New Feature to Track Shared Images

, 26 January 2019
WhatsApp for Android beta v2.19.18 adds a new Media menu

Highlights

  • The new Media menu is seen in beta v2.19.18 and later
  • WhatsApp has essentially simplified the Media menu
  • Now, users can find where in the chat the media was shared

WhatsApp has once again been spotted testing new features in its beta builds for Android. This time around, we see changes to its shared 'Media' section within group or individual chats, with new options for seeing the media in the chat, a new overflow menu for setting the media as a profile photo, group icon, or wallpaper, as well as a new single rotate option. Overall, the changes have the effect of simplifying the Media menu to reduce the number of options seen. To recall, WhatsApp was recently spotted with 21 new emoji designs in an Android beta build, and before that, a group call shortcut option was rolled out to stable users.

Let's get started with the new shared 'Media' options. As noted by WhatsApp beta build tracker, WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta v2.19.18 revamped the options users see in the Shared Media section of individual or group chats. Users when browsing photos in the Shared Media section will now see new options if they tap the three-dot menu button. These are 'Show in Chat', 'Set as...' and 'Rotate'. The first option lets you see where that particular image or video was shared in the individual or group chat.

whatsapp media menu gadgets 360 whatsapp

WhatsApp for Android beta v2.19.18's new Media menu

 

'Set as' isn't actually new, but instead of individual options for images to be 'Set as profile photo', 'Set as group icon', and 'Use as wallpaper', the menu has instead been simplified, and users can now tap the 'Set as...' overflow menu to see 'My profile photo', 'Group icon,' and 'Wallpaper' as the target locations.

Finally, the 'Rotate' option isn't new either, but instead of 'Rotate left' and 'Rotate right' seen in previous options, users can tap Rotate multiple times to achieve the same effect. As we mentioned, WABetaInfo was first to spot the changes, and we were able to seem them as well, in both the WhatsApp for Android beta v2.19.18 build, and in a later build as well (v2.19.21).

To recall, WhatsApp for Android beta v2.19.21 also featured 21 revamped emojis, something we reported earlier this week. Not much else was new with the build, though WABetaInfo notes that the build preps remote activation of the fingerprint authentication feature that had been spotted (as 'disabled by default') in previous beta builds.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for Android beta
