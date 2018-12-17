NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • WhatsApp for Android Gets Picture in Picture Feature for All Users

WhatsApp for Android Gets Picture-in-Picture Feature for All Users

, 17 December 2018
WhatsApp for Android beta tested the Picture-in-Picture feature back in October

Highlights

  • WhatsApp for Android version 2.18.380 brings Picture-in-Picture feature
  • It plays YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram videos in a dedicated window
  • You can download the latest update from Google Play

WhatsApp for Android has now brought the anticipated Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature for all users. The feature, which arrived in beta back in October, is rolling to Android users through the WhatsApp stable version 2.18.380. It essentially lets you watch Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube videos in a small window and continue to scroll through WhatsApp chats simultaneously. While the new update has now brought a dedicated PiP feature for all Android users, WhatsApp for iPhone has been offering an identical experience since January this year.

To use the Picture-in-Picture feature on the latest WhatsApp for Android, you can now watch Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube videos in a small window and continue to navigate around WhatsApp in different chats simultaneously. The feature works in individual chats as well as group chats.

You don't need to enable an option on the latest WhatsApp for Android to experience the Picture-in-Picture feature. It works just with a link of any Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube videos. Once you tap that link, the video plays in a small, dedicated window that sits on top of your WhatsApp chats. This means you can continue to communicate either with individuals or the members of a WhatsApp group alongside watching the available Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube video.whatsapp android pip gadgets 360 WhatsApp for Android

It is worth noting here that while the new feature plays Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube videos in a separate window on WhatsApp, it doesn't work with the video clips shared natively on the instant messaging app. Similar is the case with videos being shared from other video platforms.

As we mentioned, WhatsApp was spotted testing the Picture-in-Picture feature on Android in October. The Facebook-owned company brought the feature initially for iOS users back in January.

All you need to enable the Picture-in-Picture feature is to download the latest WhatsApp for Android from Google Play. Android blog GoAndroid first spotted the feature in WhatsApp for Android version 2.18.380.

Jagmeet Singh
