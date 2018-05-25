Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for Android Gets Media Visibility Feature, New Contacts Shortcut

WhatsApp for Android Gets Media Visibility Feature, New Contacts Shortcut

  hindi
, 25 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp for Android Gets Media Visibility Feature, New Contacts Shortcut

Highlights

  • WhatsApp for Android has received a new beta version
  • The new version brings a Media visibility feature
  • It also includes a New contact shortcut

WhatsApp for Android has received a new beta version (2.18.159) that brings a Media visibility feature. The feature, as its name suggests, allows you to hide or show the WhatsApp media content in the gallery. The latest beta version also has a New contact shortcut that makes it easy to add a new contact from WhatsApp. The new contact shortcut already exists on WhatsApp for iPhone. With the new Media visibility feature, you can now choose whether you want to make the media that you've received on WhatsApp visible in your gallery or make it limited to WhatsApp only. This means that if you've disabled the Media visibility feature, the media will not appear in your gallery app, though you'll be able to view all the photos and videos you've received from your WhatsApp contacts directly within WhatsApp.

By default, the Media visibility feature is enabled on the WhatsApp beta version. You can, however, easily disable it by turning off the Show media in gallery option after going through the WhatsApp Settings > Data and storage usage. It is worth mentioning here that while the downloaded WhatsApp media content will not be available in your gallery if you've disabled the Media visibility feature, the content can be accessed by going to the WhatsApp Images folder through a file manager app.whatsapp android media visiblity gadgets 360 WhatsApp for Android

In addition to the Media visibility feature, the new WhatsApp beta for Android has a New contact shortcut that you can leverage to quickly add a contact without leaving WhatsApp. You can find the new shortcut by pressing the new message button from the bottom right side of the Chats screen. It sits next to the New group option. Moreover, iPhone users already have this new shortcut on their WhatsApp app.

You can experience the new features by downloading the latest WhatsApp beta version on your Android device. It is available through the Google Play beta programme or in an APK file form via APK Mirror. The new features were first spotted by folks at WABetaInfo.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp, Android
Uber to Use Its App to Remind Riders to Buckle Up
Microsoft SMS Organizer App Can Deliver CBSE Results, Even When Offline
Best AC deals
WhatsApp for Android Gets Media Visibility Feature, New Contacts Shortcut
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 9.5.6 Update Based on Android 8.1 Oreo Announced
  2. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get OxygenOS 5.0.3 Update With Face Unlock
  3. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 2GB of Free Data Per Day Ahead of IPL 2018 Final
  4. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Hide Media From Their Gallery
  5. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  6. Apple's $539 Million in Damages Is a 'Big Win' Over Samsung
  7. Nvidia's New GeForce GTX 1050 3GB Graphics Card Is for Budget PC Gamers
  8. Oppo Realme 1 to Go on Sale via Amazon India Today
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications, Images Spotted on Certification Site
  10. Xiaomi Wants to Help MIUI Users Get Loans of Up to Rs. 1 Lakh
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.