NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Said to Be Bringing 'Swipe to Reply' Feature to Android; Dark Mode May Arrive Soon Too

WhatsApp Said to Be Bringing 'Swipe to Reply' Feature to Android; Dark Mode May Arrive Soon Too

, 15 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Said to Be Bringing 'Swipe to Reply' Feature to Android; Dark Mode May Arrive Soon Too

WhatsApp loads a message in reply context when you swipe right on one that you want to reply to

Highlights

  • WhatsApp will add Swipe to Reply feature in the Android app
  • The feature is available on the latest WhatsApp beta version
  • WhatsApp is said to be working on a Dark Mode

WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring the Swipe to Reply feature to its Android app. The messaging app has had an eventful 2018 as it has been launching and testing new features with high frequency. The WhatsApp iPhone app already has the Swipe to Reply feature, which seems set to be making its way to Android devices. The new feature will let WhatsApp users quickly reply to a message using a swipe right gesture. It essentially means you will no longer need to tap and hold the message to get the Reply button. Additionally, the app is also said to be working on a Dark Mode.

As per a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on the Swipe to Reply feature in the Android app. The messaging app has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Programme, bringing the beta version up to 2.18.282. The report claims that the feature is currently not available due to "development reasons" and that it needs to receive several improvements before being officially available for all WhatsApp for Android users. However, the report adds that the new WhatsApp feature may be available in one of the next few updates.

When the Swipe to Reply feature is available on WhatsApp for Android, you will be able to swipe a message that you want to reply to, towards the right side. Following this, WhatsApp will automatically load the message in the reply context.

Coming to the Dark Mode, WhatsApp is finally said to be working on adding the much-awaited feature. According to a tweet posted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has finally started working on a Dark Mode for both iOS and Android. However, the report does not mention the exact timeline for the Dark Mode to roll-out to WhatsApp.

The upcoming dark mode feature will help reduce strain on user's eyes while using WhatsApp at night or in low-light conditions. It will also help conserve battery on phones that have OLED displays.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp for Android
Twitter CEO Says Conservative Employees 'Don't Feel Safe' Expressing Opinions
Pricee
WhatsApp Said to Be Bringing 'Swipe to Reply' Feature to Android; Dark Mode May Arrive Soon Too
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Jio Download Speeds Highest in India at 22.3Mbps in August 2018: TRAI
  2. iPhones Get Price Cuts in India Following September 12 iPhone XS Launch
  3. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 4,150mAh Battery, September Launch Expected
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 Update Reportedly Rolling Out in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Phone With 4 Cameras Expected to Be Launched on October 11
  6. Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Design Shown Off in Teaser Videos
  7. OnePlus Moves to Ditch 3.5mm Headphone Jack on OnePlus 6T
  8. Apple Watch Series 4 First Impressions
  9. MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out for Redmi Y2
  10. Oppo F9 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.