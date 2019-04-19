Technology News

WhatsApp Spotted With New Emoji Style for Status Updates

19 April 2019
WhatsApp Spotted With New Emoji Style for Status Updates

WhatsApp beta version 2.19.110 for Android has been reported to have the new emoji style

Highlights

New emoji style on WhatsApp is meant for status updates

It is reportedly available within the doodle picker

The change is yet to make way for WhatsApp beta users

WhatsApp for Android is getting a new emoji style for its status updates section, according to a report. The new style is said to be a part of the WhatsApp beta 2.19.110, though similar to various changes in the past, the development is 'disabled by default' and isn't available for beta users. Notably, the new change has been reported just days after WhatsApp was seen developing an anticipated stickers feature. That feature was reportedly making way to Android, iPhone, and the Web. WhatsApp for Android was also earlier this week spotted getting the ability to block screenshots.

Tipster WABetaInfo reports WhatsApp beta version 2.19.110 for Android users will receive a new emoji style through the doodle picker. This new change is said to replace the existing emojis with the WhatsApp-native emojis. Importantly, the new emoji style is meant for status updates and would not bring any changes to your regular conversations.

A screenshot comparing the new emoji style with the existing one has been provided by WABetaInfo. The new style notably looks similar to the emoji characters generally available for WhatsApp chats. Also, it has been spotted in the status update section, though it could be available through the

whatsapp android new emoji style wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been spotted testing a new emoji style (right) that is different from the existing one (left)
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

While the new change is reportedly a part of WhatsApp beta version 2.19.110, it is yet to be available for the beta testers. It is also unclear that when would the new emoji style reach the masses through a stable WhatsApp release.

As we mentioned, WhatsApp was recently reported to bring animated stickers feature on Android, iPhone, and the Web. An ability to block screenshots was also spotted earlier this week. A new doodle UI also debuted through the WhatsApp beta version 2.19.106 for Android devices.

We discussed what WhatsApp absolutely needs to do in 2019, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp
Redmi Note 6 Pro
WhatsApp Spotted With New Emoji Style for Status Updates
Comment
 
 

Huawei P30 Pro
