WhatsApp Brings a Catalogue Shortcut, New Call Button to Business Chats in Latest Beta on Android

Once tapped, the new call button lets you choose whether you want to make a voice or video call via WhatsApp.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 September 2020 12:26 IST
WhatsApp Brings a Catalogue Shortcut, New Call Button to Business Chats in Latest Beta on Android

WhatsApp hasn’t brought any changes for regular chats in the latest beta release

Highlights
  • WhatsApp 2.20.201.4 beta for Android brings the new update
  • It is specifically meant for businesses that offer catalogues on WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp was spotted working on the catalogue button earlier this month

WhatsApp for Android has received a new beta version that brings a dedicated catalogue shortcut in business chats. To make space for the new shortcut, WhatsApp has merged the existing video and voice call shortcuts into a single call button that appears when chatting with a business account. There are, however, no visible changes for regular chats. This means that you will continue to see the earlier video and voice call shortcuts when chatting with your individual contacts on WhatsApp.

As reported by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp version 2.20.201.4 beta for Android brings the new unified call button to give room for the catalogue shortcut. The new call button, once tapped, brings a pop-up menu that lets you choose whether to make a voice or video call.

The new call button is available only in case of chats with the businesses that offer a catalogue on WhatsApp. It replaces the existing video and voice call shortcuts that are still available for regular chats.

whatsapp catalogue shortcut image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta version 2.20.201.4 brings the new catalogue shortcut and call button to business chats
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Essentially, the purpose of the update is to bring the catalogue shortcut that allows businesses to provide easy access to their catalogue available on the instant messaging app.

WABetaInfo initially spotted the change in the WhatsApp version 2.20.200.3 beta earlier this month. However, it is now available for all users on the version 2.20.201.4 beta.

You can download the latest beta version on your smartphone after becoming a part of the WhatsApp beta programme. Alternatively, the updated WhatsApp beta release is available in as an APK file through APK Mirror that can be sideloaded on your phone.

In recent beta releases, WhatsApp hinted at the ongoing developments towards the anticipated multiple device feature and a wallpaper customisation feature. The messaging app also fixed a “recently used emoji” issue in a beta release debuted last week.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

