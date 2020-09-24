WhatsApp for Android has received a new beta version that brings a dedicated catalogue shortcut in business chats. To make space for the new shortcut, WhatsApp has merged the existing video and voice call shortcuts into a single call button that appears when chatting with a business account. There are, however, no visible changes for regular chats. This means that you will continue to see the earlier video and voice call shortcuts when chatting with your individual contacts on WhatsApp.

As reported by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp version 2.20.201.4 beta for Android brings the new unified call button to give room for the catalogue shortcut. The new call button, once tapped, brings a pop-up menu that lets you choose whether to make a voice or video call.

The new call button is available only in case of chats with the businesses that offer a catalogue on WhatsApp. It replaces the existing video and voice call shortcuts that are still available for regular chats.

WhatsApp beta version 2.20.201.4 brings the new catalogue shortcut and call button to business chats

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Essentially, the purpose of the update is to bring the catalogue shortcut that allows businesses to provide easy access to their catalogue available on the instant messaging app.

WABetaInfo initially spotted the change in the WhatsApp version 2.20.200.3 beta earlier this month. However, it is now available for all users on the version 2.20.201.4 beta.

You can download the latest beta version on your smartphone after becoming a part of the WhatsApp beta programme. Alternatively, the updated WhatsApp beta release is available in as an APK file through APK Mirror that can be sideloaded on your phone.

In recent beta releases, WhatsApp hinted at the ongoing developments towards the anticipated multiple device feature and a wallpaper customisation feature. The messaging app also fixed a “recently used emoji” issue in a beta release debuted last week.

