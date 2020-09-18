Technology News
  WhatsApp's Upcoming Wallpaper Customisation Feature Spotted in Beta Version for Android

WhatsApp’s Upcoming Wallpaper Customisation Feature Spotted in Beta Version for Android

WhatsApp is also developing a functionality wherein users will be able to change the opacity of the wallpaper.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 September 2020 12:41 IST
WhatsApp’s Upcoming Wallpaper Customisation Feature Spotted in Beta Version for Android

WhatsApp bumps app’s beta version to 2.20.200.11 on Android

Highlights
  • Screenshot shows how wallpapers in every chat can be changed
  • This feature is still under development by WhatsApp
  • There is no clarity on when it will roll out for all users

WhatsApp is actively working on introducing several changes to the Wallpaper section of its chat app, including many customisation options to tinker with. Past beta updates have already indicated that WhatsApp is working on the ability to set different wallpapers for different chats, and the latest beta offers a preview of how that will look like when it launches. WhatsApp will give users the option to set wallpaper for a specific chat or for all chats. This option will be in the new Wallpaper section that should be available in the future.

There is a new WhatsApp 2.20.200.11 beta update available for Android users via Google Play beta program. WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has dug through the code to offer a glimpse of the upcoming wallpaper feature.

According to WABetaInfo, when users go into the wallpaper settings to set a new wallpaper in a chat, WhatsApp will ask if they want to set this wallpaper in the current chat or across all chats. If the users choose the previous option, then the wallpaper of only that specific chat will be changed. If the ‘for all chats' option is chosen, then all chats will show the new wallpaper, excluding those that already have a custom wallpaper.

whatsapp wallpaper wabetainfo whatsapp

WhatsApp is still working on this feature and it should be available in future builds
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The tracker notes that this new wallpaper feature is under development and it will be available in the future. This means that even if you are on the latest beta, you won't be able to see this feature in action. Other changes that WhatsApp is working on include the ability to change the opacity of the wallpaper and the functionality to add WhatsApp Doodles to standard plain wallpaper.

Recently, WhatsApp introduced a new animated sticker pack called Usagyuuun in its default sticker list. This pack has a white cartoon character that depicts feelings of joy, anxiety, sadness, love, and a lot more. This animated sticker pack has been created by Quan and is live for all new beta users on Android.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Wallpaper, WhatsApp Android Beta
