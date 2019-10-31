Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Gets Fingerprint Lock Feature on Android, Months After iPhone

WhatsApp Gets Fingerprint Lock Feature on Android, Months After iPhone

WhatsApp for Android users can now choose to lock the app – with their fingerprints as authentication to unlock it thereafter.

By | Updated: 31 October 2019 19:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Gets Fingerprint Lock Feature on Android, Months After iPhone

WhatsApp for Android has finally got a fingerprint lock feature

Highlights
  • WhatsApp first brought biometric authentication on the iPhone
  • WhatsApp for iPhone supports both Face ID and Touch ID
  • Android users got the fingeprint feature first on WhatsApp beta

WhatsApp on Thursday announced the launch of Fingerprint Lock for Android. With the move, the Facebook-owned company is finally bringing biometric authentication to the Android app, with iPhone users enjoying both Touch ID (fingerprint recognition) and Face ID (facial recognition) since February this year. With the feature, Android users can now have the app lock automatically, and unlock only with their fingerprint. The move comes at a time WhatsApp is making headlines thanks to a recent hack, and its fallout including a lawsuit against spyware-maker NSO Group alleged to have made the hack possible.

WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock for Android

Just like the Touch ID feature enabled for iPhone users, WhatsApp for Android users can now choose to lock the app – with their fingerprints as authentication to unlock it thereafter. Users can also choose how much time the app will automatically lock in, from immediately after closing, to after 1 minute, and after 30 minutes. Users will also be able to choose whether the content of their messages will be visible in notifications, including the sender of the message.

The features are visible clearly in the company provided screenshot above. To turn WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock for Android on, users will have to visit Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock. Once they enable the Unlock with fingerprint option, they will have to confirm their fingerprint. The feature should start rolling out soon for Android users across the globe.

WhatsApp for iOS has an additional feature for now – users can also choose to use Face ID as their means of biometric authentication. As we mentioned, both Touch ID and Face ID options were enabled for iPhone users back in February. As for Android, the feature first appeared in beta back in August, and the company has now announced its rollout to users of the stable version.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
AirPods Pro Teardown Shows How 'Impractical' They Are to Repair: iFixit
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Gets Fingerprint Lock Feature on Android, Months After iPhone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  4. WhatsApp Brings Fingerprint Lock Feature to Android, Months After iPhone
  5. Xiaomi Teasers Reveal Mi TV Series 5, Mi Watch Features and Specifications
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  7. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  8. Mi TV 4X Review
  9. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Leaks Tip New Gun, Emotes, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Gets Fingerprint Lock Feature on Android, Months After iPhone
  2. AirPods Pro Teardown Shows How 'Impractical' They Are to Repair: iFixit
  3. WhatsApp Hack: Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Asks Company to Explain Breach That Targeted Indians
  4. RBI Asks Indian Banks to Probe Alleged Data Leak of 1.3 Million Cards
  5. China Rolls Out 5G Services in Major Cities in Race to Narrow Tech Gap With the US
  6. Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera Launched in India at Rs. 13,799
  7. Nintendo Sold 1.95 Million Switch Lite Units Since Launch
  8. Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Listing Shows NFC and 18W Charging
  9. Spotify Launches Dedicated, Standalone Music App for Kids
  10. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery With 30W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.