Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control

WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control

You should not pay attention to or forward such fake messages on WhatsApp.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 May 2021 14:43 IST
WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption for private communication that can’t be accessed by third parties

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users are getting a message about changes in its system
  • The message falsely talks about a red tick introduction
  • WhatsApp is currently in a legal fight with the government over IT rules

A fake WhatsApp message is in circulation that talks about the government's control over the instant messaging app. The message claims, “Two blue ticks, and one red tick means the government can take action, while three red ticks will mean the government has started court proceedings against you.” This is false as WhatsApp has not made any changes to its system to inform users about the delivery of messages through ‘ticks' aka check marks. The misleading message comes amid a legal fight between WhatsApp and the government over the recently introduced IT rules in the country.

The message, that has been circulated across many WhatsApp groups and is tagged with ‘forwarded many times' label, falsely claims that WhatsApp is bringing new communication rules for messages and calls that will connect devices to the government. It also mentions that the new system will allow the law enforcement authorities to take action against people posting messages and videos against the government.

All the claims specified in the message are false as WhatsApp has not announced any updates to its system. The existing methodology to show ticks or check marks for read receipts also remains the same as before. This means that you'll only see grey and blue ticks, depending on the status of message delivery and your WhatsApp settings.

It is also important to note that WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption for your personal messages.

“WhatsApp defines end-to-end encryption as communications that remain encrypted from a device controlled by the sender to one controlled by the recipient, where no third parties, not even WhatsApp or our parent company Facebook, can access the content in between,” the company notes in a whitepaper defining its end-to-end encryption mechanism.

This clearly means that third parties including the government or even WhatsApp itself can't decrypt the messages being circulated among individuals and only senders and receivers will be able to read them. The encryption, however, doesn't work if you are communicating with a business account on the app. But in that case as well, WhatsApp has not natively allowed the government to access any communication.

Importantly, this is not the first time when a message claiming an update in WhatsApp's communication system has been in circulation. A similar message was posted in several groups on the messaging app and on social media last year as well. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) at that time refuted the claims and clearly said that the government was not accessing any messages sent over WhatsApp or taking action against their senders.

 

It is advisable to not forward any such fake messages from your end.

That said, the timing of the fake message is interesting as WhatsApp is currently defending its stance of not complying with the provisions of the new IT rules in India. The Facebook-owned company even filed a lawsuit against the government earlier this week and said that the new rules would impact user privacy. The government also responded to WhatsApp and criticised its move.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Fake WhatsApp Message, WhatsApp Red Tick
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Acer Chromebook Models With ‘First-Ever’ 17-Inch Variant Launched, Vero Eco-Friendly Notebook Unveiled

Related Stories

WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  3. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  4. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  5. Realme X7 Max 5G to Go on Sale via Flipkart, Online Listing Reveals
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  8. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  9. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T May Miss Out on Always-On Display Feature
  10. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Belkin Soundform Connect AirPlay 2-Enabled Dongle With Multi-Room Audio Support Launched
  2. PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery
  3. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
  4. Acer Chromebook Models With ‘First-Ever’ 17-Inch Variant Launched, Vero Eco-Friendly Notebook Unveiled
  5. WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control
  6. Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Are Off on Amazon Adventure
  7. Cruella Pirated on Torrent Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  8. OnePlus’ New Wellpaper App Lets You See Phone Usage Stats via Live Wallpapers
  9. Acer Predator Orion 3000, Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop PCs Refreshed; Three HDR Monitors Unveiled Alongside
  10. Twitter Blue Paid Subscription Service Confirmed; Clubhouse-Style Spaces Now Accessible via the Web
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com