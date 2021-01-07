WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger collect a vast amount of user information and data compared to other popular messaging apps including Signal and Telegram, Apple's privacy labels update revealed. Both apps owned by Facebook collect usage data and location details which are the cases with other apps. In contrast, Signal comes as the most private messaging app that doesn't collect any user data, as per the privacy details highlighted on the App Store. Facebook has earlier criticised Apple's move to display privacy labels.

The details available on the App Store shows that Facebook Messenger leads when it comes to user data collection, followed by WhatsApp. The list of data both apps collect includes users' purchase history, financial information, location details, contacts, phone number, email address, and usage data, among others.

At a time when people are expressing concerns about WhatsApp's new privacy policy changes, which you have to accept or your account will be deleted, it's interesting to note all the data that the app, which has 400 million users in India alone, is collecting.

An image shared by 9to5Mac provides a clear breakup of what all the data WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger collect — in comparison with iMessage, Signal, and Telegram. You can see these details on the App Store yourself if you have an iPhone.

WhatsApp

Device ID

User ID

Advertising Data

Purchase History

Coarse Location

Phone Number

Email Address

Contacts

Product Interaction

Crash Data

Performance Data

Other Diagnostic Data

Payment Info

Customer Support

Product Interaction

Other User Content

Facebook Messenger

Purchase History

Other Financial Info

Precise Location

Coarse Location

Physical Address

Email Address

Name

Phone Number

Other User Contact Info

Contacts

Photos or Videos

Gameplay Content

Other User Content

Search History

Browsing History

User ID

Device ID

Product Interaction

Advertising Data

Other Usage Data

Crash Data

Performance Data

Other Diagnostic Data

Other Data Types

Browsing History

Health

Fitness

Payment Info

Photos or Videos

Audio Data

Gameplay Content

Customer Support

Other User Content

Search History

Sensitive Info

iMessage

Email address

Phone number Search history

Device ID

Signal

None. (The only personal data Signal stores is your phone number, and it makes no attempt to link that to your identity.)

Telegram

Contact Info

Contacts

User ID

Facebook criticised Apple's privacy labels in newspaper advertisements shortly after they started appearing on the App Store last month. WhatsApp also separately accused Apple of implementing anti-competitive policies over the recent update. The app also provided some clarification on its user data collection through an FAQ. However, the list shared online suggests the reason for criticism and accusation.

It is important to point out that the privacy labels on the App Store are based on the self-submission made by developers to Apple that is not yet manually checked. But nonetheless, companies including Facebook also provide such details in their lengthy privacy policies as well that aren't read by a large number of their users.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.