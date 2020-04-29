Technology News
WhatsApp Gets Facebook Messenger Rooms Integration in Latest Beta Version, Feature Not Functional Yet: Report

Messenger Rooms feature allows users to participate in group video call without a Facebook account.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 April 2020 13:26 IST
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Messenger Rooms shortcut is added to WhatsApp chat/group share sheet

Highlights
  • Facebook recently rolled Messenger Rooms in select countries
  • WhatsApp beta for Android now has a Messenger Rooms shortcut
  • The same feature is expected on Instagram and Facebook Portal

WhatsApp is reportedly testing the Facebook Messenger Rooms integration on the beta version of its app for Android. The development was spotted in the version 2.20.139 beta for Android. This essentially means that the Facebook-owned messaging app is testing a shortcut on its platform that will lead users directly to the Messenger Rooms. Facebook recently announced that the company has rolled out Messenger Rooms feature in a few countries that allows users to group chat with as many as 50 people. Facebook also announced that the company will integrate Messenger Rooms on Instagram and Facebook Portal but there is no clarity on its availability.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has added the Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcut on WhatsApp version 2.20.139 beta for Android. However, the feature on the beta version is not functional yet, meaning that the feature is currently under development and WhatsApp is likely trying to make it bug-free. The report added that the shortcut will be available in the chat/group share sheet. Currently, when users select the 'Room' option, a window appears, explaining the feature.

whatsappbeta messengerrooms shortcut webtainfo Facebook

Messengers Rooms shortcut on WhatsApp beta version
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

It was added that Rooms are protected by Messenger's encryption and privacy controls, however, "they [video group calls] aren't end-to-end encrypted." The publication also noted that Rooms shortcut will be added to Calls tab present at the top right corner of WhatsApp.

To recall, Facebook recently announced that the social media giant is rolling out Messenger Rooms to select countries. Much like Zoom Cloud Meetings and Houseparty apps, users can join a group video call with a direct link, therefore, without the need for a Facebook account. Facebook also announced that users will be able to start video call sessions with as many as 50 people.

The announcement by Facebook came at a time when people around the world are staying indoors to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Due to this, several video conferencing apps including Zoom have witnessed a surge in their userbase.

