Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Extends Deadline for Accepting Updated Privacy Policy Till June 19 in Some Regions: Report

WhatsApp Extends Deadline for Accepting Updated Privacy Policy Till June 19 in Some Regions: Report

WhatsApp originally asked its users to accept the updated privacy policy by February 8.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 May 2021 13:13 IST
WhatsApp Extends Deadline for Accepting Updated Privacy Policy Till June 19 in Some Regions: Report

WhatsApp will send repetitive reminders to those who have not accepted the terms

Highlights
  • WhatsApp updated its terms of service in January this year
  • The app extended the deadline till May 15
  • WhatsApp told Gadgets 360 that no accounts were deleted on May 15

WhatsApp seems to have extended its privacy policy acceptance date in select regions till June 19, 2021. The Facebook-owned messaging service had given May 15 as the deadline for accepting the updated privacy policy but did not take any action for people who did not accept the terms. Although WhatsApp had said it will not disable accounts that do not accept the new policy, it appears that at least in some regions, it has simply set a new deadline. A report states that there is a new date for accepting the policy which, like the previous deadline, states the terms will need to be accepted to continue using WhatsApp.

According to a report by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, users in some countries including Germany and Argentina have got a new deadline for accepting the update terms of service – June 19, 2021. The pop-up message that shows the date states that the updated terms comply with new European Union data protection laws and users will need to accept the terms by June 19 to continue using WhatsApp. Users can still ignore the pop-up but will have to accept the terms to be able to use WhatsApp with full functionality after the date.

Originally, the messaging service asked users to accept the new terms by February 8 but after a lot of criticism it postponed the date to May 15. Last week, we reached out to WhatsApp to understand what would happen with users who did not accept the policy to which it responded, “While the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we appreciate some people haven't had the chance to do so yet. No accounts were deleted on May 15 because of this update and no one in India lost functionality of WhatsApp either.”

WhatsApp added that it will follow up with reminders to those people over the next several weeks. The service continues to maintain its stand regarding the new terms promising that chats and calls will remain safe, secured, and end-to-end encrypted. It also said that contacts will not be shared with Facebook, and that this new policy is directed towards businesses on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp was also directed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to withdraw its new privacy policy, as per a letter sent by the agency to the instant messaging platform accessed by NDTV.

Gadgets 360 sat down with Mishi Choudhary, Technology Lawyer and Founder of SFLC, New York to understand everything in detail and you can check out the video below.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook, WhatsApp terms of service, Privacy Policy
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus ZenFone 8 Series India Launch Confirmed, May Be Called Asus 8Z
Fast & Furious 9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of India Release

Related Stories

WhatsApp Extends Deadline for Accepting Updated Privacy Policy Till June 19 in Some Regions: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  2. OnePlus TV 40Y1 Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
  4. Google Photos Free Storage Ends June 1: Next Steps for Android, iOS Users
  5. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  6. Redmi Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  7. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  8. Realme May Launch New Phones With Snapdragon 778G and 870 SoCs on June 18
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
#Latest Stories
  1. US Researchers Say They’ve Figured Out How To Create Real-Life Images That Move In The Air
  2. Fast & Furious 9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of India Release
  3. WhatsApp Extends Deadline for Accepting Updated Privacy Policy Till June 19 in Some Regions: Report
  4. Asus ZenFone 8 Series India Launch Confirmed, May Be Called Asus 8Z
  5. Ford CEO Jim Farley Says US Needs to Regulate Automated Driving Systems
  6. Realme Smart TV 4K With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on May 31
  7. New Loki Teaser Has Glorious Purpose and Hints of a New Superpower
  8. Have Those Behind Defi100 Crypto Project Scammed Investment $32 Million?
  9. Realme Phones With Snapdragon 778G and 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch on June 18
  10. PUBG Mobile's Erangel Map Teased in Battlegrounds Mobile India, But As 'Erangle'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com