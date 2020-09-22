Technology News
  WhatsApp Working on a 'Expiring Media' Feature to Delete Photos, Videos Once Viewed: Report

WhatsApp Working on a ‘Expiring Media’ Feature to Delete Photos, Videos Once Viewed: Report

WhatsApp appears to have the Expiring Media feature in the works for Android users, though it is likely to be provided to iPhone users as well on a later stage.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 September 2020 11:13 IST
WhatsApp Working on a ‘Expiring Media’ Feature to Delete Photos, Videos Once Viewed: Report

WhatsApp’s Expiring Media would be an extension to the Expiring Messages feature

Highlights
  • WhatsApp would highlight disappearing media files with an icon
  • Once viewed, media shared using the new feature would disappear
  • WhatsApp has also been working on Expiring Messages for some time

WhatsApp is seen working on a new feature called Expiring Media that would make media files such as images, videos, and GIFs sent to the recipient's phone disappear once the recipient leaves the chat. The new development appears to be an extension to the Expiring Messages feature that is in the works by the instant messaging app for some time. With Expiring Media, WhatsApp users would be able to send photos and videos on a temporary basis. The new feature is yet to be a part of WhatsApp beta releases.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has shared a few screenshots showing the feature in action. One of the screenshots shows that the feature would be available for access through a dedicated timer button. Users need to tap that button after adding media to their chats. This will enable the expiration for the selected media content, as suggested by another screenshot.

whatsapp expiring media feature wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is seen to offer a dedicated button to let users enable the Expiring Media feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The images and videos shared by enabling the Expiring Media feature will completely disappear once the recipient leaves the chat window, WABetaInfo reports. Also, WhatsApp would highlight such media files with a timer icon to let the recipient know that the shared files will expire after they leave the chat.

WABetaInfo mentions that the new feature is in development for Android users at the initial stage, though it would eventually be provided to both Android and iPhone users.

whatsapp expiring media sent screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp would highlight recipients about Expiring Media through an icon
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The Expiring Media feature of WhatsApp seems quite similar to how Instagram allows users to send a disappearing photo or video as a direct message on its platform. Instagram also lets users send disappearing media files in group messages. However, WhatsApp is yet to be seen working on a similar experience for group users.

Last month, a WhatsApp beta release for Android (version 2.20.197.10) was spotted carrying some evidence of the Expiring Messages feature that would let users send messages that would disappear from the chat after seven days. A screenshot shared in reference to the development suggested that in addition to chats, media would expire in the chat using the Expiring Messages feature, but some photos or videos might be previously saved before the expiration.

WhatsApp hasn't provided any details neither about Expiring Messages nor on Expiring Media. Thus, there is no clarity on when the new features would be provided to the users — at least for beta testing.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp Expiring Media, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp
