WhatsApp ‘Expiring Media’ Feature Details Tipped via New Beta Version

Some screenshots have emerged online giving details about the “Expiring Media” feature on WhatsApp.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 September 2020 16:34 IST
WhatsApp was initially found to have the “Expiring Media” feature in place through a recent beta release

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s latest beta version for Android is seen with new references
  • Recipients appear to receive a pop-up message about disappearing media
  • WhatsApp is also speculated to have an Expiring Messages feature in plans

WhatsApp 2.20.201.6 beta for Android has been released with further references for a new feature called “Expiring Media.” The feature, as its name suggests, would make media files such as images, videos, and GIFs sent to the recipient's phone over WhatsApp disappear once they are viewed. It was initially found to be in the works through the WhatsApp 2.20.201.1 beta. But the latest beta version suggests how it would ultimately be implemented for end users.

The screenshots shared by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo from the WhatsApp 2.20.201.6 beta show that the messaging app would inform the recipient about the Expiring Media feature through a pop-up message. This would read, “This media will disappear once you leave this chat.” The message would appear once a media file has been shared using the new feature — by pressing the dedicated button available next to the add media shortcut.

Additionally, one of the screenshots shared by the source shows that once the recipient leaves the chat, a bubble would appear saying, “View once photo expired.” WhatsApp would also include a button to enable the Expiring Media feature for media files that is said to be called View Once.

whatsapp expiring media feature disappearing photos videos screenshots wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is seen with new references for the Expiring Media feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The references are a part of the latest WhatsApp beta version, though they aren't visible to the end users. Nevertheless, considering the progress from what we saw earlier, the new feature is likely to be provided, at least, to beta testers in the coming future.

WhatsApp may bring its new development alongside the Expiring Messaging feature that also seems to be in the plans for some time — with some clear evidence spotted in the WhatsApp 2.20.197.10 beta for Android released last month.

WhatsApp sibling Instagram also offers its users with the ability to send a disappearing photo or video as a direct message on its platform. However, WhatsApp would take that experience to a mass level — considering its user base of over 20 crore users worldwide.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp Expiring Media, WhatsApp
