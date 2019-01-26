NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp End to End Encryption May Weaken With Facebook Integration: Report

WhatsApp End-to-End Encryption May Weaken With Facebook Integration: Report

, 26 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp End-to-End Encryption May Weaken With Facebook Integration: Report

Highlights

  • WhatsApp's lauded end-to-end encryption could weaken upon integration
  • Melding encryption from three different services may be a problem
  • Report cites a noted cryptographer for insight into end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption -- the hallmark of users' security -- may go for a toss if Facebook integrates the popular mobile messaging platform with not-that-secure Instagram and Messenger. According to a report on Friday, to universally preserve end-to-end encryption poses a whole additional set of critical challenges for Facebook.

WhatsApp chats are currently end-to-end encrypted by default. Facebook Messenger offers the feature if you turn on Secret Conversations. "Instagram does not currently offer any form of end-to-end encryption for its chats," the Wired report said.

Mark Zuckerberg Plans to Integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger: Report

"The big problem I see is that only WhatsApp has default end-to-end encryption. So if the goal is to allow cross-app traffic, and it's not required to be encrypted, then what happens? There are a whole range of outcomes here," Matthew Green, a cryptographer at the Johns Hopkins University, was quoted as saying.

WhatsApp co-founder and CEO Jan Koum quit Facebook over difference of opinion with CEO Mark Zuckerberg when it comes to data privacy and encryption. Koum announced his exit "after clashing with its parent, Facebook, over the popular messaging service's strategy and Facebook's attempts to use its personal data and weaken its encryption".

Brian Acton started WhatsApp with Koum. Facebook acquired the messaging service ago for $19 billion in 2014. Acton quit Facebook in 2017 and Koum left the company last April.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Facebook has planned to integrate chats within WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram.

"Facebook is still in the early planning stages of homogenizing its messaging platforms, a move that could increase the ease and number of secured chats online by a staggering order of magnitude," said the Wired report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, End to End Encryption, Encryption
Republic Day Sale Sees Huawei P20 Lite Discount and Other Huawei Offers on Amazon India
Pricee
WhatsApp End-to-End Encryption May Weaken With Facebook Integration: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ear Pods
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  2. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  3. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  4. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  5. Jio Led Overall Indian Handset, Feature Phone Market in Q4: Counterpoint
  6. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  7. Redmi Note 7 Gets Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Mode
  8. WhatsApp End-to-End Encryption May Weaken With Facebook Integration: Report
  9. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  10. Vodafone Idea Gets Rs. 24 Recharge to Extend Prepaid Validity by 28 Days
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.