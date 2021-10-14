Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out End to End Encrypted Cloud Backups for Android, iOS Users Worldwide

WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups for Android, iOS Users Worldwide

The latest WhatsApp update will reach users gradually to provide an additional layer of protection to their backups.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 October 2021 23:00 IST
WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups for Android, iOS Users Worldwide

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is giving users the option for end-to-end encrypted backups

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has end-to-end encryption for messages since 2016
  • The update is in testing phase for some time
  • WhatsApp users need to keep a password or key for their encrypted backups

WhatsApp on Thursday started rolling out end-to-end encryption for backups stored on Google Drive and iCloud. The rollout has started months after the Facebook-owned company tested the update internally. Last month, WhatsApp announced that it would start rolling out end-to-end encrypted cloud backups for Android and iOS users. The opt-in feature will help users protect their backups from being accessed by third parties including cloud storage providers such as Google and Apple. It is also claimed to protect chat history stored in backups from WhatsApp.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of end-to-end encryption for cloud backups through a post on his page. The feature will be rolled out globally for both Android and iOS users in a gradual manner to provide an additional layer of protection to backups stored in the cloud.

Since 2016, WhatsApp has provided end-to-end encryption by default for messages circulating on its platform. The company claims that the advanced encryption protects over 100 billion messages a day as they travel between more than two billion users globally.

WhatsApp users, however, also found the need for the same level of encryption for chat history and other content backed up in the cloud that is available on the app. That resulted in the launch of end-to-end encryption for cloud backups.

“​​If someone chooses to backup their chat history with end-to-end encryption, it will be accessible only to them, and no one will be able to unlock their backup, not even WhatsApp. Neither WhatsApp nor the backup service provider (like Apple) will be able to access their end-to-end encryption key or their end-to-end encrypted backup,” the company said.

How to enable end-to-end encryption for WhatsApp backups

WhatsApp is currently rolling out end-to-end encryption for cloud backups on both Android and iOS devices. Make sure that you are on the latest version of WhatsApp to get the update.

Unlike the existing end-to-end encryption that is available by default, you need to manually enable end-to-end encryption for cloud backups. You can do so by going to Settings > Chats > Chat Backups > End-to-End Encrypted Backups and then follow the prompts on the screen. You will be required to create a password for your backup. Alternatively, you can use a 64-bit encryption key.

Once the on-screen steps are completed, tap Done and wait for WhatsApp to prepare your end-to-end encrypted backup. You might need to connect your phone to a power source as the encryption will require some local resources of the device.

It is important to note that you won't be able to restore your end-to-end encrypted backup if you forget your password or key.

WhatsApp promised to enable end-to-end encrypted cloud backups last month. It was also earlier this month spotted testing end-to-end encrypted cloud backups on Android and iOS.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp backups, WhatsApp end to end encrypted backups, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp end to end encryption, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups for Android, iOS Users Worldwide
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Giant Comet Headed Towards Solar System: All the Details
  2. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  3. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  4. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  5. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  6. All You Need to Know About Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups: How to Use
  9. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  10. CBSE Class 12 Results Out Today: How to Check
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups for Android, iOS Users Worldwide
  2. Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Nokia XR20 India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Bookings Commence October 20
  4. Google Maps Getting New Widget to Let Android Users Start Navigation Right From the Home Screen: Report
  5. Crypto-Tennis: Davis Cup Organisers Team Up With Blockchain Provider Chiliz to Launch Fan Tokens
  6. Pinterest Co-Founder Evan Sharp Joins Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom
  7. AstroBee Robots Will Help Astronauts With Their Chores on ISS
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6.5 to Bring Runic Power, Virus Infection - Halloween Modes, More
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Popular Phone Deals During the Sale
  10. Amazon, Google, Other Big Tech to Face Another Bipartisan Antitrust Bill in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com