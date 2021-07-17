Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Encrypted Cloud Backups Being Tested for Android

WhatsApp has enabled the system in its most recent Android beta update.

By ANI | Updated: 17 July 2021 18:03 IST
WhatsApp Encrypted Cloud Backups Being Tested for Android

Chat backup encryption is reportedly enabled in the latet WhatsApp Android beta

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is testing chat backup encryption
  • It is said to be available on the latest Android beta
  • WhatsApp messages are encrypted end-to-end

Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing the technology to independently encrypt chat backups in the cloud. The Facebook-owned service revealed that the system has been enabled in its most recent Android beta update.

According to WABetaInfo, opting in for the beta build should keep chat history and media securely backed up, with the significant caveat that if a user forgets their passcode or loses the 64-digit recovery key, then they'll be locked away permanently because even WhatsApp can't get in then.

Those who are ok with being on their own in that aspect, can get in the beta test group or wait for this to be available to everyone.

WhatsApp messages are encrypted end-to-end, which means prying eyes can't easily see what's there. However, on the current version, if a user keeps a backup stored in the cloud, authorities can use a search warrant to have Google Drive or iCloud hand over access to that data.

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a version that works across multiple devices, maintaining end-to-end encryption whether or not you have a phone involved.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Encrypt chat backups, Facebook, Android
Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

WhatsApp Encrypted Cloud Backups Being Tested for Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Make History With Unpiloted Civilian Space Flight
  4. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  5. Is This Elon Musk's Most Cryptic Tweet Ever? 
  6. Realme Narzo 30 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Comparison: To 5G or Not to 5G?
  7. Nokia XR20 First Look May Have Appeared Officially Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  9. OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
  10. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12s Pricing, Specifications Tipped; India Launch Date Still a Mystery
  2. WhatsApp Encrypted Cloud Backups Being Tested for Android
  3. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers in August, Company Confirms
  5. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G Price, Design, Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video Ahead of July 21 Launch
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Facing Several Issues After July Update, Krafton Says Working on Fix
  7. Anthony Bourdain Documentary 'Roadrunner' Uses AI to Deepfake His Voice; Gets Criticised
  8. Dogecoin Creator Says He Need to Write Cryptic Tweets Like Elon Musk; His Response Was Epic
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
  10. Google Tool That Shows How the Weather Is Like Around the World Gains Traction After Developer Quits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com